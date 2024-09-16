Nepali migrant workers in apple orchards of Himachal Pradesh face the heat of climate change

Himachal Pradesh:- When Sushma (16) from Seemapur village of Nepal reached the apple orchard of Lata Devi on the outskirts of Shimla district in the second week of June, her aim was to earn Rs 30,000 to 50,000, in order to fund her nursing studies. She was just a helping hand and not a trained worker, who came here at the call of her parents. She was paid only Rs 250 per day.

Gopal Thapa (18), another labourer, reached the same farm in Himachal Pradesh from Seemapur just four days before Sushma arrived. He wanted to save Rs 75,000 to 1 lakh to pay off the loan his family had taken. He also wanted to buy a motorcycle.

The apple crop in Himachal Pradesh relies heavily on seasonal migrant labourers from Nepal, who come specifically for the season that starts from June and lasts up to October (ranging from 120 to 150 days). However, in recent times, changing weather patterns have been affecting these marginalised labourers who pluck fruits and carry apple loads. They now get work only for 70 to 90 days.

Five years ago, the payment was around Rs 350 per day, and the season was long enough to earn a decent income. Now, although the daily wage has increased to Rs 400 to 450, the season has shortened. Productivity has decreased, which has also reduced the availability of work.

As a result, Nepalis have been working as labourers in road construction, in dhabas and hotels, or serving as caretakers of houses. These jobs do not provide the same earnings or benefits that work in orchards gives.

Despite the reduced activity, pruning, mulching, grass cleaning, fruit plucking, and loading and unloading fruits have to be carried out in the orchards. While machines perform many tasks, there is still a need for workers to operate these machines.

When a Nepali family migrates, they often settle in Himachal Pradesh and visit Nepal only once a year. Tilak Raj (54) from Kirtipur village in Kathmandu district is one such person. A trained carpenter settled in Rohru, he has worked across the state for almost two decades. Raj came to India at the age of 14, initially working in a Delhi eatery, before learning carpentry from a fellow Nepali migrant.

Raj has noticed significant changes in the weather, with temperatures now much warmer than a decade ago. He has worked in many apple orchards, including those in Theog, Rampur, and Kinnaur. He recalled that in the past, snowfall would touch 3 to 5 ft. There was a time when they would load all the apple cartons on their backs. However, times have changed; although facilities have improved, the amount of fruit availability has decreased.

Despite their contributions to the local economy, Tilak and other Nepali migrants lack social security benefits such as ration cards and health insurance. He lost his first wife when she fell off a tree while working in an orchard. He was unable to provide proper medical treatment and the state or Central government made no such facility available.

Threat of climate change

According to the monthly weather report of India Meteorological Department, Shimla, this July received deficient rainfall, which was the lowest in 106 years. The highest rainfall in July for the period 1901-2024 was received in 1949 (548.6 mm). This shift in climatic conditions has severely impacted the fruit production and month of the season.

On the other hand, June was unusually dry, with very little overall rainfall compared to a normal year. The monsoon was not as active as it should have been, with only a couple of days of significant rain across the state. This June had the 105th lowest amount of rainfall in Himachal Pradesh since records began in 1901. The highest rainfall ever recorded in June was 252.7 mm back in 1971.

The state government has also accepted the change in climate and its impact on the apple crop. In the Economic Survey of Himachal Pradesh, 2023-24, the government mentioned: “The fluctuations in the production of apples during the last few years have attracted the attention of the government. The state is trying to explore and harness the vast horticulture potential of the hill state through diversified horticulture production in varied agro-ecological zones. The area under temperate fruits other than apples has increased.”

Currently, approximately 234 lakh hectares of land in the state are dedicated to horticulture, generating an average annual income of around Rs 5,000 crore. This sector provides direct and indirect employment to an impressive nine lakh people, highlighting its significance as a major source of livelihood. Horticulture occupies 26% of the state's total agricultural area (8, 91,926 hectares) and contributes 22% to the value of agricultural produce. In the 2022-23 period, the value of agricultural crops, including vegetables, was Rs 16,076 crore, while horticultural crops contributed Rs 4,476.64 crore.

Struggle for better income

Sheetal Devi (26) arrived in Himachal Pradesh four years ago. She initially worked in tomato farms, before settling in one of the orchards in Matyana, about 45 km from Shimla. This year, she could not work as she had recently delivered a baby. Her husband also could not leave due to their young daughter needing care.

“We used to earn more by working in orchards compared to tomato farms. Now, with no rainfall from April to June, we are struggling to grow any crop,” Devi said.

Prem Kumar (40) and his wife Nirmala Devi (30) from Jajarkot district of Nepal came to Himachal Pradesh eight years ago. He worked hard and saved enough money to purchase land in Nepal, but now things are changing. Kumar noted that lack of snowfall has reduced the chilling period, which is crucial for apple production.

“In addition to apples, we also grow vegetables on the piece of land provided by the land owner. This year, water shortage and extreme heat destroyed the entire crop. We were unable to spray the crops in time, which further damaged them. We could not sell cauliflower from the land we got for cultivation free of cost from the landowner because the crop was destroyed due to lack of water and extreme heat,” Kumar said.

Kumar's success and his ability to buy land in Nepal influenced his brother-in-law Dhani Ram to come and work in Himachal Pradesh. Ram said that although they owned land in Nepal, there was no proper mechanism to bring crops to market, and the rates were very low. “Here, if we earn Rs 100, it can become Rs 159 in Nepal — a significant difference,” he said, though he is disappointed due to the poor season.

Lata Devi, a farmer with nearly two decades of experience employing Nepali workers, reflected on the challenges and importance of these workers. “We pay them Rs 400 to 500, depending on the work. However, women are paid Rs 50 less than the daily wage,” she said.

To retain labourers, she ensures that they are treated with utmost love and care; otherwise, they tend to leave. In addition to their wages, she provides them with a plot of land to grow vegetables or anything else, accommodation and sometimes a cow as well, without taking any share from their produce. Typically, she hires six to seven Nepali workers during good seasons. However, this year's poor crop meant that she can only afford one or two extra hands. Regarding climate change, Lata takes a fatalistic view, attributing agricultural outcomes to divine will rather than human influence.

Challenges in apple production

The data from the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and the CEIC database report the fluctuations in apple production in Himachal Pradesh. In 2024, apple production in Himachal Pradesh was 580.296 thousand tonnes, down from 672.343 thousand tonnes in 2023. Over the past decade, apple production in the state has averaged around 580.296 thousand tonnes annually. The highest production level was recorded at 777.126 thousand tonnes in 2016, while the lowest was 275.036 thousand tonnes in 2012.

Dr DP Sharma, Dean, Horticulture and Forestry College, Hamirpur, under the YS Parmar University, explained the critical climatic conditions necessary for apple fruit growth. “Due to insufficient snowfall, fruits do not complete their necessary chilling period, affecting flowering. Later, extreme heat, due to no rainfall and forest fires, also contribute to warming the temperature. This year, temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius hampered fruit setting and growth. Apple growth stops if the temperature goes above 30 degrees Celsius, and the size of the fruit is crucial for market value. This season, prolonged dry spells and extreme heat have stunted fruit growth, reducing yields and causing premature fruit drop as well,” said the fruit expert.

However, there is hope for higher regions where fruits ripen a little later. “Where production happens in July, it will be severely affected,” said Dr Sharma, while mentioning that the university is trying and experimenting with other varieties that can survive in the current climatic situation.

Sushant Verma, a young entrepreneur, finds it challenging to cope with the effects of climate change. He is searching for early varieties of apples or varieties that can withstand higher temperatures and require less water.

Regulatory mechanism

A former state president of Mool Pravah Akhil Bharat Nepal Ekta Samaj, Jagraj Gharti highlighted the sector's lack of regulation. He said they have been advocating since 2004 for police verification of workers, a measure resisted by locals fearing liabilities.

“Each year, between 10,000 and 15,000 Nepalis arrive for the season, employed under contractors or in manual labour roles such as fruit plucking and carrying. This year, reduced production levels meant a shorter season, which meant work for a limited period only with daily wages set at Rs 500 for men and Rs 400 to Rs 450 for women.”

According to Gharti, workers are sometimes made to work without payment, and at other times, they are hired for as little as ₹350 a day, or just in the name of food and shelter without money.

For the Nepalese, migrating to India is convenient as it does not require expensive air travel, passports or visas. There are no official restrictions for Nepalese to work in India. However, the downside is that there is no official body to ensure their well-being. 101Reporters/SP