Shimla Doctor Goes Berserk as he Assaults Patient After Being Called Out for Rude Behaviour, Later Suspended by Himachal Pradesh Govt

Key Points:
A video of a senior resident at Indira Gandhi Medical College, assaulting a patient went viral.
Shimla Police registered an FIR based on the 36-year-old Arjun Pawar's complaint of assault.
The victim alleged that the violence erupted after he objected to the doctor’s rude tone.
A video of a 31-year-old senior resident in pulmonary medicine, has been going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. The doctor was seen going berserk at a patient and brutally beating him in the now-viral video.
The Himachal Pradesh government suspended the accused on December 22, 2025, following his unacceptable act toward a patient seeking medical assistance. The shocking incident took place at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital in Shimla.
The dreadful video immediately went viral on social media, prompting questions about ethical standards and accountability. In a recent development, the hospital where the incident took place has ordered a high-level inquiry to determine the root cause that led to the horrifying scuffle.
The patient who suffered the beating was later identified as 36-year-old Arjun Pawar. The video does not show the actual cause that led to the violent situation, but it shows him repeatedly punching Pawar, while Pawar is seen attempting to kick his attacker. Another member of the medical staff was also seen holding Pawar’s legs as the accused thrashed him.
According to his statement, the violence escalated to an extreme level after Pawar objected to the rude tone in which the accused was speaking to him. What could have been handled in a professional manner took a drastic turn when the senior resident, wearing his surgical mask, began beating and thrashing his patient.
Medical Superintendent Rahul Rao stated that the accused doctor has been suspended. He further added that the suspension order was issued by the government itself, and he has been asked to report to his headquarters, which has been fixed at the Directorate of Medical Education.
Rao also stated that a “high-power committee” has been constituted to look deeply into the situation. “We are conducting the inquiry in a fair and transparent manner, and no one will be protected,” the Medical Superintendent said.
Pawar has lodged a police complaint at a Shimla police station following the attack. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shimla, Sanjeev Gandhi said in a statement that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered and that the “circumstances under which the alleged assault took place are being probed.”
Gandhi further added that the statement of the accused doctor will also be recorded in order to investigate the matter thoroughly.
Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said that an inquiry is being conducted to investigate whether any other staff members were involved in the violence. Pawar had gone to IGMC Hospital for a bronchoscopy after suffering from shortness of breath.
He told the media how a routine situation quickly escalated into full-blown violence. He said he was resting on his bed after the bronchoscopy procedure when the doctor arrived to review his medical reports. According to Pawar, the doctor was speaking in a rude manner, and when he objected, the doctor allegedly started hitting him.
The patient’s family reportedly started a brawl following the incident. As the video went viral on social media, many users questioned the integrity of the accused over his violent behaviour, while others urged viewers not to completely trust a “clipped video” that does not present the entire story from both sides.
