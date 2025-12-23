Shimla Doctor Goes Berserk as he Assaults Patient After Being Called Out for Rude Behaviour, Later Suspended by Himachal Pradesh Govt

A video of a 31-year-old senior resident in pulmonary medicine, has been going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. The doctor was seen going berserk at a patient and brutally beating him in the now-viral video.

The Himachal Pradesh government suspended the accused on December 22, 2025, following his unacceptable act toward a patient seeking medical assistance. The shocking incident took place at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital in Shimla.

The dreadful video immediately went viral on social media, prompting questions about ethical standards and accountability. In a recent development, the hospital where the incident took place has ordered a high-level inquiry to determine the root cause that led to the horrifying scuffle.

The patient who suffered the beating was later identified as 36-year-old Arjun Pawar. The video does not show the actual cause that led to the violent situation, but it shows him repeatedly punching Pawar, while Pawar is seen attempting to kick his attacker. Another member of the medical staff was also seen holding Pawar’s legs as the accused thrashed him.