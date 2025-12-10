Gurugram Man Assaulted and Arrested After Viral Video Shows Him Feeding Chicken Momos to Cow

A viral livestream showed 28-year-old Ritik Chandna feeding chicken momos to a cow
This triggered outrage among local Hindu groups. Vigilantes traced him, assaulted him, and publicly paraded him
Chandna claimed he was paid ₹3,000 to make the video
A 28-year-old Gurugram resident, Ritik Chandna, was assaulted by local vigilantes and later arrested after a video of him allegedly feeding chicken momos to a cow during a livestream went viral. The incident took place on December 2 at the HUDA Market in Sector 56 and quickly triggered outrage among cow-protection groups.
Police identified Chandna as a resident of New Colony and a former English Honours student at Delhi University. According to investigators, he runs multiple social-media channels and had been livestreaming on the Prism app when the incident occurred. In the video, he is seen eating a plate of momos and confirming with the vendor that they contain chicken. Unable to finish the dish, he then offers the leftovers to a cow standing nearby.
The clip was widely shared by Chaman Khatana, who identifies himself as associated with the Bajrang Dal. After the video spread online, local Hindu groups traced Chandna to his home. On December 8, 2025, Khatana and several men confronted Chandna and his father, filming the encounter. Videos from the scene show Chandna being paraded through the neighbourhood, forced to apologise with folded hands, and physically assaulted while being questioned about the incident and his online earnings.
Police said that some neighbours had already seen the video earlier and urged Chandna to delete it. When he refused, they alerted cow vigilantes, who then informed the police. Following Khatana’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 299 (acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 325 (mischief causing injury to animals) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan confirmed that Chandna was detained, confessed to the act, and was later released on bail. The complainant submitted the viral video as evidence, and an investigation is underway to determine whether the act was a deliberate provocation or a poorly judged online stunt.
During questioning, Chandna told police he had been paid ₹3,000 by an unidentified person to create the video—an allegation that officers are currently verifying. He later issued a public apology, claiming he acted impulsively under pressure from online challenges.
Officials said Chandna’s father owns a footwear shop on Railway Road, while his mother works as a doctor at a private hospital in Old Gurugram. They added that Chandna has been active on several social-media platforms, including YouTube, for the past few years.
[Rh]
Suggested Reading: