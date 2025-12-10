Gurugram Man Assaulted and Arrested After Viral Video Shows Him Feeding Chicken Momos to Cow

The clip was widely shared by Chaman Khatana, who identifies himself as associated with the Bajrang Dal. After the video spread online, local Hindu groups traced Chandna to his home. On December 8, 2025, Khatana and several men confronted Chandna and his father, filming the encounter. Videos from the scene show Chandna being paraded through the neighbourhood, forced to apologise with folded hands, and physically assaulted while being questioned about the incident and his online earnings.

Police said that some neighbours had already seen the video earlier and urged Chandna to delete it. When he refused, they alerted cow vigilantes, who then informed the police. Following Khatana’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 299 (acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 325 (mischief causing injury to animals) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan confirmed that Chandna was detained, confessed to the act, and was later released on bail. The complainant submitted the viral video as evidence, and an investigation is underway to determine whether the act was a deliberate provocation or a poorly judged online stunt.