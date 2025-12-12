Woman Alleges Assault at Goa’s Romeo Lane; Case Resurfaces After Arpora Blaze

Chandel visited the club with 12 cousins and claimed the staff behaved rudely from the beginning. According to her statement, the confrontation began when the group was leaving around 3 am and found a heavy chair placed in their way. “My cousin shifted it aside with his foot,” she recalled.

The staff allegedly reacted aggressively. “You are damaging the furniture; we should have thrown you out earlier. You don’t have the status to be here,” the manager told them, according to her. She alleged the manager then grabbed her cousin’s collar.

The situation escalated when the manager called in security personnel. “They started chasing us and raised their hands at us,” she said. Her sister was allegedly hit on the chest and pushed down the stairs.

“They put up a barricade at the entry gate so we couldn’t leave. When my brother removed it, a bouncer ran towards him with a rod and started hitting him badly,” she said. According to the FIR, when Chandel tried to intervene, the staff slapped her and “tried to pull her t-shirt.” She also said the staff “kept using abusive language.”