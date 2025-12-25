Counter Complaint Filed, Second Doctor Named as IGMC Shimla Assault Case Widens

Dr. Raghav Luthra is the senior resident doctor seen in the viral video and has been suspended by IGMC Shimla, while Dr. Raghav Narula was subsequently named as a co-accused in the FIR following the filing of a counter-complaint.

Counter Complaint Filed, Second Doctor Named in FIR

According to reports, a counter-complaint has now been submitted in the matter, and a second doctor has been named in the FIR. The development came as part of the ongoing inquiry into the incident, which allegedly stemmed from a dispute over treatment and patient conduct inside the hospital ward.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed authorities to complete the inquiry within 24 hours. He also stated that strict action would follow based on the findings of the investigation.

State Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil took a firm stance on the matter, stating publicly that a doctor found guilty of such conduct would be considered unfit for the medical profession. The minister emphasized that violence against patients cannot be justified under any circumstances, irrespective of provocation.

