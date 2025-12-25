Counter Complaint Filed, Second Doctor Named as IGMC Shimla Assault Case Widens

This article was originally published in MedBound Times. Read the original article.
By M Subha Maheshwari
Shimla, December 2025 - The investigation into the alleged assault of a patient by a doctor at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital Shimla has widened, with a counter-complaint filed and a second doctor named in the first information report. The case has triggered administrative action, political intervention, and responses from medical professional bodies.
The controversy began after a video circulated on social media showing a senior resident doctor repeatedly hitting a patient who was lying on a hospital bed in a ward at IGMC Shimla. The video led to the suspension of the doctor and the registration of a police case.
Dr. Raghav Luthra is the senior resident doctor seen in the viral video and has been suspended by IGMC Shimla, while Dr. Raghav Narula was subsequently named as a co-accused in the FIR following the filing of a counter-complaint.
According to reports, a counter-complaint has now been submitted in the matter, and a second doctor has been named in the FIR. The development came as part of the ongoing inquiry into the incident, which allegedly stemmed from a dispute over treatment and patient conduct inside the hospital ward.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed authorities to complete the inquiry within 24 hours. He also stated that strict action would follow based on the findings of the investigation.
State Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil took a firm stance on the matter, stating publicly that a doctor found guilty of such conduct would be considered unfit for the medical profession. The minister emphasized that violence against patients cannot be justified under any circumstances, irrespective of provocation.
The suspended doctor, identified in media reports as Dr. Raghav Luthra, has spoken to the media defending his actions. In interviews to NDTV and other outlets, he stated that he had no regrets about the incident. He alleged that the patient and accompanying attendants had abused staff, disrupted hospital functioning, and threatened doctors.
The doctor claimed that repeated warnings failed to de-escalate the situation and that the altercation occurred in that context. He maintained that his side of the story has not been adequately represented since the video emerged.
Hospital authorities have clarified that the inquiry will examine all aspects of the incident, including the sequence of events leading to the physical confrontation.
Police have confirmed that an FIR has been registered and that statements from all involved parties are being recorded. Officials stated that video evidence, witness accounts, and medical records will form part of the investigation.
Separately, IGMC Shimla has initiated an internal inquiry to assess violations of hospital protocol and professional conduct. The hospital administration has reiterated that physical assault inside clinical areas violates institutional rules and patient safety norms.
The incident has drawn responses from medical associations as well. A body representing medical teachers has called for a fair and time bound probe into the IGMC doctor patient clash. The association warned that unilateral action without due process could affect morale among healthcare workers.
At the same time, the body acknowledged that violence against patients is unacceptable and stressed the need for balanced accountability that protects both patient rights and healthcare professionals from abuse.
The viral video has sparked widespread debate on professional ethics in healthcare. Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, MD, FAAP, commented on the incident on social media, criticizing both the act and the support extended to the accused doctors:
“The doctor is thrashing the patient like a punching bag while the patient is lying on the hospital bed and now Resident Doctor Association is coming to the support of Dr Raghav Luthra and co accused Dr Raghav Narula. There cannot be a more shameful day than this. Whatever be the cause of this incitement, even if the patient ignited the doctor, a doctor cannot just start assaulting a patient. Hippocratic oath gone to the drain. Ethics buried underground.”
Healthcare experts note that while doctors often work under stressful conditions, clinical environments demand strict adherence to ethical standards. Physical violence can compromise patient safety and erode public trust in medical institutions.
Authorities are expected to submit the inquiry report within the stipulated time frame. Police action will proceed based on investigative findings, while departmental proceedings will determine professional accountability.
