Kasol’s Israeli Rave Party Culture Sparks Outrage Over Drugs, Obscenity, and Environmental Damage

Key Points
Kasol’s rave parties have sparked allegations of drug abuse and obscenity.
Environmentalists warn the events are harming wildlife and fragile ecosystems.
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has sought a report following concerns over illegal rave festivals.
HIMACHAL PRADESH’S KASOL VILLAGE is often called the “Mini Israel of India” due to the massive influx of Israeli tourists in the region. The small village is a prime attraction for young backpackers looking for a relaxing trek, and even the region caters to them by offering board signs written in Hebrew and restaurants catering Israeli cuisine. But what's more concerning is the organization of illegal rave parties, marked by obscenity and drug-abuse, in the region by foreign tourists.
Kasol is a tiny village located in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Situated in the scenic Parvati Valley on the banks of the Parvati River, the region is home to some of the nation’s finest biodiversity, sensitive wildlife habitats, and beautiful trekking routes.
The serenity of the mountainous and peaceful region is disturbed by foreign tourists blasting loud music, indulging in alcohol and drugs, and just being a general nuisance. The “back to the mountains” festival in the Parvati Valley — where Kasol is situated — commenced from June 7, 2026, and lasted till June 11, 2026. The festival is a massive affair, huge sounds and light systems are lugged in, and ticket prices go up as far as Rs 10,000-16000 per participant. Revelers camp alongside the Parvati river for several days for the rave parties.
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Parvati Valley derives its name from Goddess Parvati, and both the river and the region is revered not just for its aesthetic beauty but also for its spiritual significance.
Promotional videos advertising the rave parties showcase giant stages, flashing lights, all-night dancing, and crowds of semi-nude revelers clad in skimpy clothing partying wildly in forested areas. Many are seen giggling along streams that locals regard as sacred, while dumping bottles and trash into the water. Conservationists worry that such events are sending the wrong message to the world — portraying the Himalayas not as a land of spirituality, culture, and ecological stewardship, but as a counter-culture destination for derelicts and drug-abusing revelers.
Environmentalists have also raised concerns about the impact these loud and rampant rave parties have on the natural wildlife. Loud music above a certain decibel is harmful for wildlife movement, and can also disrupt their breeding pattern and drive them away from their natural habitat. In addition, bright colorful lights that these raves often employ impacts birds and small mammals, as their natural cycles dictated by natural light and natural sounds are disturbed.
The main organizers of the rave festivals are Israelis, so many times Indian party-goers are charged more than Israelis ones. One concerning allegations is that Israelis behave like “settlers” in the region, often behaving untowardly towards Indians.
Many locals also allege that they don't receive clearance from authorities to undertake simple construction, infrastructure, or development work due to forest regulations. But authorities allow these “commercial counter culture hippie raves” which attract thousands of people to take place.
And it doesn't end with this. Many social media users have alleged that the growing influx of Israelis in Kasol has been to such an extent that many hotels have banned Indians from staying there.
A news report published by a local news outlet called Himbu Mail brought this matter to Himachal Pradesh’s high court. Based on the content of the article, the court, on June 13, 2026, directed the secretary of the district legal services authority, Kullu, to conduct a spot inspection of the large-scale rave party and submit a report within 10 days.
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This isn't the first time Israelis rave parties in Kasol have faced legal scrutiny for being “obscene dance parties.” In July 2025, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by Himachal Environment Protection Society in this regard. The PIL raised concerns over the rising number of rave-like parties and the rampant use of drugs and other substances, particularly in Kullu. The petition alleges that such parties are being organized in forested areas or hotel premises and are promoted online, often featuring foreign tourists, including Israelis. The petition also presented viral videos as evidence, and claimed drugs are openly advertised at these events.
When the Himachal Pradesh high court asked for clarification, government authorities had different things to say. Kullu Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh Kumar stated that these parties often take place with administrative permission and are mainly organized by hotel operators. He confirmed that appropriate action is taken against those events that are organized unauthorized, have drug-related violations, or extend beyond 10PM.
On the other hand, Kullu Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nishant Thakur clarified that only cultural events are authorized by the administration. He denied that permissions are granted for any party involving obscenity or drug use. He further maintained that police officials are deployed to monitor such events if permission is granted.
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