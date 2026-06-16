Kasol’s Israeli Rave Party Culture Sparks Outrage Over Drugs, Obscenity, and Environmental Damage

HIMACHAL PRADESH’S KASOL VILLAGE is often called the “Mini Israel of India” due to the massive influx of Israeli tourists in the region. The small village is a prime attraction for young backpackers looking for a relaxing trek, and even the region caters to them by offering board signs written in Hebrew and restaurants catering Israeli cuisine. But what's more concerning is the organization of illegal rave parties, marked by obscenity and drug-abuse, in the region by foreign tourists.

Kasol is a tiny village located in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Situated in the scenic Parvati Valley on the banks of the Parvati River, the region is home to some of the nation’s finest biodiversity, sensitive wildlife habitats, and beautiful trekking routes.

Drug Abuse and Obscenity Allegations at Kasol Rave Festival

The serenity of the mountainous and peaceful region is disturbed by foreign tourists blasting loud music, indulging in alcohol and drugs, and just being a general nuisance. The “back to the mountains” festival in the Parvati Valley — where Kasol is situated — commenced from June 7, 2026, and lasted till June 11, 2026. The festival is a massive affair, huge sounds and light systems are lugged in, and ticket prices go up as far as Rs 10,000-16000 per participant. Revelers camp alongside the Parvati river for several days for the rave parties.

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Parvati Valley derives its name from Goddess Parvati, and both the river and the region is revered not just for its aesthetic beauty but also for its spiritual significance.

Promotional videos advertising the rave parties showcase giant stages, flashing lights, all-night dancing, and crowds of semi-nude revelers clad in skimpy clothing partying wildly in forested areas. Many are seen giggling along streams that locals regard as sacred, while dumping bottles and trash into the water. Conservationists worry that such events are sending the wrong message to the world — portraying the Himalayas not as a land of spirituality, culture, and ecological stewardship, but as a counter-culture destination for derelicts and drug-abusing revelers.