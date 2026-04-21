Himachal is one of the states in India where a major source of income for people is agriculture. Agriculture in Himachal includes horticulture and allied sectors, with a large working population engaged in farming. The state is widely known as the “Apple State” for being a leading producer of apples. Because of this, Himachal is often seen as an example of a state where people living in rural areas enjoy a relatively prosperous life, sometimes even outpacing urban populations.

The credit for this transformation goes largely to an American man born in Philadelphia. His name was Samuel Evans Stokes Jr., later known as Satyananda Stokes. His father, Samuel Evans Stokes Sr., was a successful and well-off businessman. Born in 1882 into a Quaker family, he came to India in 1904 as a young man. During his time in India, he became a great admirer of Indian culture and traditions.