How roads can increase the risk

In mountainous areas, roads can alter the natural movement of rainwater. Road construction can intercept runoff flowing down slopes and concentrate it along roadside drains and culverts. If these structures are blocked, inadequately designed or poorly positioned, water can be diverted towards houses and settlements, erode slopes and contribute to flooding.

In Obdi, residents allege that changes to the drainage arrangement along the road above their houses worsened the situation.

For 47-year-old Ramesh Kumar, a taxi driver, the problem had begun before the disaster. He says rainwater previously passed beneath the road through a cross-drainage structure. However, he alleges that the existing water passage was blocked by a concrete wall.

Ramesh says he repeatedly approached the Public Works Department's Chamba Division-II, asking officials to construct a drain behind the road or provide a culvert to divert water away from the houses below.

He also raised concerns about the road's slope and the positioning of the drainage works, saying they could direct rainwater towards the residential area.

“I told both the contractor and the JE that they should not do the work this way. I warned them that if the water was diverted towards our houses, it could put our families and property in danger. But no one listened to us. They completed the work and left, and now we are the ones paying the price,” he said.

Ramesh alleges that the concrete wall was constructed before the necessary drainage arrangements were completed. He says crate work has only recently begun.

The allegations have not been independently established. An assessment of the site and its drainage design would be necessary to determine whether the road works contributed to the damage.

Kanav Badotra, executive engineer of the Public Works Department's Chamba-II division, told 101Reporters that the road was a panchayat road, with approximately two kilometres falling under the department's jurisdiction for maintenance and repair.

Addressing the risks posed by runoff, Badotra said the location of such incidents was difficult to predict and that water flowing down a slope could exert enough force to destabilise the ground and trigger a disaster. He added that the department could undertake only those works for which funds were available.

The department's response does not establish whether the drainage arrangement in Obdi was adequate or whether the concerns raised by residents were investigated.

A new policy for road drainage

Repeated monsoon damage has prompted the Himachal Pradesh government to introduce measures aimed at improving road drainage and protecting vulnerable mountain slopes.

The state notified its Road Drainage Policy on February 19, 2026, citing the particularly destructive monsoons of 2023 and 2025. The policy seeks to improve how roads are designed and maintained in relation to local terrain and rainfall conditions.

It emphasises drainage systems suited to the surrounding landscape, adequately designed culverts and arrangements to ensure that rainwater is safely channelled rather than discharged towards vulnerable slopes and settlements.

Separate guidelines for road drainage improvement works, notified in July 2026, provide for better-designed roadside drains and improvements across longer stretches of roads.

The state has also outlined a separate approach to slope protection and stabilisation, addressing risks such as landslides, soil erosion and falling rocks.

Ashok Kumar Thakur, a junior engineer with the State National Highway Division in Chamba, told 101Reporters that the policy was a necessary step given Himachal Pradesh's terrain and rainfall conditions.

“In hilly areas, road drainage is not just about constructing drains alongside roads. It also requires understanding the natural flow of water, ensuring that culverts have adequate capacity, and making sure that rainwater runoff does not create problems for slopes or nearby settlements,” he said.

However, improving drainage along newly constructed roads addresses only part of the problem. Existing roads and settlements may already have altered natural drainage patterns, making it necessary to assess and repair infrastructure that was built without adequate consideration of water flow.

The distinction is particularly important in Chamba, where settlements have developed over decades around valleys and natural drainage channels.

Kulbhushan Upmanyu, an environmentalist, said that simply moving people away from such locations was not always practical. The challenge, he said, was to ensure that construction and development took account of the natural movement of water.

Where a stream or natural drainage channel has historically carried large volumes of water, rocks and debris during the monsoon, ignoring that pattern can put homes, roads and residents at risk.

The problem also extends to new construction. While existing settlements may require better drainage and protective measures, new roads and buildings need to account for natural water channels and slope stability before construction begins.

The new policies seek to address some of these concerns, but their effectiveness will depend on how they are implemented and whether existing infrastructure is included in the improvements.

Arun Singh, a civil engineer from Shimla, said proper drainage was essential for the safety and long-term stability of roads in a mountainous state such as Himachal Pradesh.

He said drains could become blocked with silt and debris during heavy rainfall, while culverts with inadequate capacity might struggle to carry runoff. If water was not channelled safely, it could erode slopes and affect nearby houses and settlements.

Singh said the new policy was a useful step because it emphasised planned drainage systems, appropriately designed culverts, paved shoulders and the safe disposal of rainwater.

However, he said the engineering solutions needed to be suited to local conditions and accompanied by regular maintenance.

“Every road stretch has different terrain and drainage requirements. The system must be designed accordingly to ensure that water is not simply diverted from the road towards another vulnerable area,” he said.

The implementation of the policies also raises questions about the coverage of existing rural roads. While the Slope Protection and Stabilisation Policy includes rural, link and panchayat roads, the first phase of the Road Drainage Improvement Guidelines restricts proposals under its dedicated budget head to Major District Roads.

This leaves questions about how drainage problems along smaller roads will be addressed and which agencies will be responsible for the necessary improvements.