In Bihar’s Kosi Belt, Floods Return Every Year, But Rehabilitation Remains Out of Reach

Supaul, Bihar: “Every monsoon, we know the water will come and wash away our house and belongings. And every year we lose everything and still receive no compensation,” says Rekha Devi, 36, of Belagot village in Bihar’s Supaul district.

Devi lives with seven family members — her husband, three children and parents-in-law. “From July 14-15 until the end of September, the water kept coming and receding. There is still mud all around us,” she says.

Like Devi, for people living in Supaul, one of Bihar’s flood-prone districts, the bigger worry is not just surviving the flood, but getting help after it.

In the 2026 monsoon season till September 15, nearly 49.71 lakh people across 15 districts of Bihar were affected by floods.

Around one lakh hectares of standing crops, including paddy, maize, banana and vegetables, were affected.

Particularly vulnerable are the Kosi basin districts of north Bihar. The Kosi is a transboundary river flowing through Tibet, Nepal and India, and flooding in the basin is shaped by more than rainfall alone.

The state has responded with relief assistance to families officially identified as flood-affected. By September 15, more than 8.27 lakh families had received Rs 579.23 crore in relief assistance, with Rs 7,000 transferred to each family through direct benefit transfer.

But access to relief can depend on whether an area is officially classified as flood-affected.

Rajesh Mandal of Belagot says his village was not declared flood-affected this year. “So, will we get compensation? We are only asking the government to give us one dhur of land. We will even live in a hut.”