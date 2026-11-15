Uttarakhand’s Chir Pine Forests Generate Crores in Revenue, but Local Communities See Few Benefits

Abhimanyu, divisional forest officer of the Almora Forest Division, says the tree's contribution to livelihoods and the local economy should not be overlooked.

“Chir pine is widespread in the central Himalayas and in Kumaon it is used for resin extraction and other purposes. The pine-needle collection scheme has benefited the department and local women. Entrepreneurs are also making briquettes and pellets from the needles. Chir pine can support energy production, livelihoods and self-employment,” he says.

The state introduced a pine-needle policy to incentivise villagers to collect the needles through the Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agency. However, the policy has been implemented only partially.

Collecting pine needles in every village through the Forest Department and Van Panchayats could reduce the accumulation of dry needles on forest floors. This would need to be accompanied by measures such as fire lines.

Pradeep Dhaulakhandi, divisional forest officer of the Civil Soyam Forest Division in Almora, says the perception that chir pine is responsible for forest fires is misplaced.

“Most people assume chir pine is responsible for forest fires, but this is a wrong perception. Forest fires are largely caused by human activity. Chir pine is connected to ordinary people and helps prevent erosion and conserve soil on mountain ridges,” he says.

Forest Department data shows that the Almora Forest Division recorded 1,687 forest fires between 2006 and 2026. They affected 4,220.46 hectares and caused estimated losses of more than Rs 32.56 lakh. Between 2021 and 2026, Almora district recorded 996 fires affecting 1,958.98 hectares.

Research in the Central Himalayas has found that chir-pine-dominated forests can have higher annual carbon sequestration rates than banj-oak forests. However, oak forests can store substantially more carbon in their vegetation and soil.

A disconnect between communities and the Forest Department

The debate over chir pine is also tied to a longstanding conflict between the Forest Department and local communities over control of forest resources.

Communities say that without traditional rights over forest resources, they have little incentive to protect them. They have long demanded greater autonomy for Uttarakhand's Van Panchayats.

Social and environmental activist Ishwar Joshi says the relationship between Van Panchayats and the Forest Department has changed considerably.

“Under the 1931 Van Panchayat rules, Van Panchayats had considerable rights over income from panchayat forests. For decades after Independence, they played an important role in forest and village development. But in 2001, the Uttarakhand government amended the rules and increased the Forest Department's intervention. Van Panchayats' autonomy has weakened and their dependence on the department has increased,” he says.

Joshi says that under the 1931 rules, resin royalties went directly to Van Panchayats until 1976. The rules were amended that year.

“Administrative expenses were deducted and income from panchayat forests divided – 40% for the Forest Department, 20% for the district council and 40% for the Van Panchayat. The money did not go directly into the Van Panchayat's account but remained in a fund controlled by the district magistrate. The rules said it should be spent on forest protection and development through a working plan, but the department failed to do so,” he says.

The Van Panchayat rules have been amended several times since then. Under the current system, the actual expenditure incurred by the Forest Department is deducted from the income generated by Van Panchayats, and the remaining amount is paid as royalty.

Of this amount, 70% goes to the Van Panchayat and 30% to the gram panchayat. At least 60% of the money received by a Van Panchayat must be spent on forest protection and development, while up to 40% can be spent on community works.

The institutional disconnect also affects how the economic and ecological value of forests is documented.

People's Biodiversity Registers have been prepared in some parts of the district and include pine trees. But PBRs are linked to gram panchayats, while agencies involved in pine extraction operate within Van Panchayat boundaries.

The lack of gram panchayat-owned land in Uttarakhand and the absence of independent management of Van Panchayat forests contribute to this gap. A stronger role for Biodiversity Management Committees and greater recognition of Van Panchayats could help bridge it.

The scale of chir pine's presence in Almora district illustrates the importance of the issue. Around 65% of the district is covered by chir pine.

The district has 2,089 Van Panchayats, covering 49,648.49 hectares, or 18.62% of all Van Panchayat land in Uttarakhand. Resin extraction is currently taking place in 623 Van Panchayats across the Almora and Civil Soyam forest divisions.

For the financial year 2026-27, the Almora Forest Division has set a resin extraction target of 29,500 quintals, while the Civil Soyam Division has set a target of 5,241 quintals. In 2025-26, the Almora Forest Division earned net revenue of Rs 18 crore from resin extraction. The Civil Soyam Forest Division earned Rs 2 crore and Rs 7,400.

The challenge is to reconcile forest conservation with the livelihoods of communities that depend on chir pine. This requires strengthening Van Panchayats, ensuring communities receive their share of forest revenue and involving them in biodiversity conservation and fire management.