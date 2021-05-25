Hindu Rituals Which Are Surprisingly Logical

BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

India is known around the world for its pleasing culture and rituals which are followed by the majority of Hindus. Therefore, when it comes to ceremonies, customs, and rituals, the list of Hindu traditions is endless. It is not unfortunate that despite having observed or been a part of this affluent culture, we are unable to realize the true meaning of many rituals and often dismiss them as superstitious and meaningless.

However, by the end of the article, you would be astounded to learn how thoughtful our forefathers were in creating these practices and traditions for our health and well-being.

Applying Tilak on the head

A position on the forehead, between the two eyebrows, has long been thought to be a significant nervous position in the human body. Tilak is believed to inhibit energy loss and regulate different degrees of concentration. The points in the central region of the eyebrow called the ‘Ajna Chakra’ are immediately pressed as tilak is applied. This intervention improves the blood flow to the facial muscles. Our ancestors also discovered that a paste of sandalwood, turmeric, and saffron is very effective if applied to the Agna Chakra.

Applying Mehendi/Henna

The Indian ladies can often be seen flaunting the rich color of their Henna during certain auspicious events. Since it is a wedding tradition to apply Mehendi, it not only helps to beautify the bride’s hands but also helps to relieve tension since it is a medicinal herb. It is thought that applying Mehendi will reduce stress because it has calming properties that make the body calm and can help with stress, headaches, and even fever. Mehendi also safeguards them from bacterial and fungal infections.

Wearing toe ring

In India, wearing toe rings is very popular and is originally worn as a sign of marital status by Hindu women. They are usually made of silver and worn in pairs on the feet’ second toes. Wearing toe rings is not only symbolic to married women but there is science behind it as well. A nerve from the second toe connects the uterus and travels to the breast. The uterus is strengthened by wearing a toe ring on this finger. It keeps the uterus stable by controlling blood supply to it and helps to regulate the menstrual cycle. Ayurvedic medicine has long been used in simultaneity with acupressure. Since silver is a strong conductor, it consumes energy from the earth’s polar forces and transfers it to the core of our body, thereby refreshing the whole system within us.

Performing Yagna

Yagna can seem to be a pointless exercise in which ghee, oil, spices, and other ingredients are burned to ashes. Regardless of what it may look like, performing Yagna is a sophisticated procedure that has been practiced in Hindu culture since the time of the Vedas to purify the surroundings. Many contemporary scientists have recognized its advantages as well. Ghee lamps and incense sticks were often used to create a positive aura in the surroundings.

Touching feet

Hindus are taught from a young age to greet their elders by touching their feet. According to science, when you approach an elderly person’s feet, their heart emits happy thoughts, and energy is transferred to us through their hands and toes. This, in essence, facilitates the transfer of consciousness and enhances cosmic energy by connecting the mind and heart. Your fingertips and thumb become the receptors of energy, while the older person’s feet become the provider of energy.

Sleeping with head turned to the north

According to Hindu tradition, a dead body is buried with the head pointed north. The truth is that the human body has its own magnetic field, and the Earth is a massive magnet. The balance is broken when we lie with our heads to the north. This causes complications with blood pressure, coronary disease, Alzheimer’s, headaches, and other harmful diseases.