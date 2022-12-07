Babri Masjid Demolition: Three instant actions that saved Bengal from the bloodbath

Next followed his two quick administrative decisions after a hurriedly-convened meeting with then Chief Secretary, N. Krishnamurthy, and then police commissioner, Tushar Talukdar.

The first decision was to immediately contact the Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarters at Fort William in Kolkata and call them along with the police to take the situation under total control before violence broke out, and the second decision was to impose a curfew in the state from the very next moment for an indefinite period till the heat cooled down.

The entire sequence was completed within less than two hours. Soon after he appeared on Doordarshan, the only audio-visual media prevailing at that time, and made his much-talked-about statement, "If anyone tries to create riots, I have asked the police commissioner to shoot them on their heads."

That one-liner was enough to send shivers down the spines of the probable mischief-makers, recalled veterans who watched Basu closely then.

Veteran political observer and the former news director of Doordarshan, Snehasis Sur, told IANS that he still recalls how the late Chief Minister decided to use Doordarshan, the only audio-visual media then.

"For the next few days, Basu made statements for the common people for maintaining peace and communal harmony, which was aired on Doordarshan twice. While in Bengali, his voice was aired, the message was also broadcast in Doordarshan's Urdu section, where the anchor used to read out his statements in Urdu with Basu's picture in the backdrop. It was an excellent idea to send a message to the common people and restore their confidence," Sur said.

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim recalled how Basu, besides performing his administrative duties as the Chief Minister in that moment of crisis, also coordinated with the young party workers like Salim to move to the sensitive areas like Garden Reach, Topsia and Rajabazar, and persuade the masses to remain restrained.