How Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose lived on as 'Gumnami Baba'

Rarely ever in history has the enigma of a leader lived on for more than 77 years after his demise.

Subhash Chandra Bose may have 'died' in an air crash in August 1945, but for those who believed in him, he lived on and on as 'Gumnami Baba'.

Gumnami, in Hindi, means anonymity.

Many believe that Gumnami Baba was actually Netaji (Bose) who lived in the guise of a sadhu at several places in Naimisharanya, Basti, Ayodhya and Faizabad.

He kept changing places, mostly within the city itself.

Baba, as he was called, remained a complete recluse and interacted with only a handful of 'believers' who visited him regularly. He never stepped out of his house, rather room, and majority of the people claim to have seen him only from a distance.

One of his landlords, Gurbax Singh Sodhi, tried twice to take him to the Faizabad Civil Court on the pretext of some work but failed.

This information is corroborated by his son Manjit Singh in his deposition to Justice Sahai Commission of Inquiry, set up to identify Gumnami Baba.

Later a journalist, Virendra Kumar Mishra, too lodged a complaint with the police.