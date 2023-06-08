Gitanjali Aiyar : The first female anchor of Doordarshan

Geetanjali Aiyar, the esteemed anchor of Doordarshan, has become a household name across the nation. With her captivating presence and distinctive voice, she has successfully cemented her place as one of the most recognizable faces in Indian television journalism. Aiyar's journey to success is a testament to her talent, dedication, and passion for her craft.

Known for her impeccable presentation skills, Geetanjali Aiyar has been gracing the screens of millions for over a decade. Her ability to connect with the audience and convey complex information in a simple and engaging manner sets her apart from everyone. Whether it is news bulletins, talk shows, or special events coverage, Aiyar brings a sense of professionalism and authenticity to every program she hosts.

Her journalism career began early in life, with her joining Doordarshan as a young and aspiring anchor. Her hard work and perseverance soon paid off, as she quickly rose through the ranks and gained recognition for her exceptional talent. Her ability to handle live broadcasts with ease and poise has made her a go-to choice for covering major national and international events.

Beyond her on-screen presence, Geetanjali Aiyar is also known for her insightful interviews. She possesses a deep understanding of the subjects she covers, enabling her to ask the right questions and bring out the most relevant information. Her interviews with prominent personalities from various fields have provided valuable insights to viewers.

Aiyar's impact extends beyond her role as an anchor. She actively participates in social initiatives and promotes awareness about various social and environmental causes. Her compassionate nature and commitment to making a positive difference in society have earned her the respect and admiration.