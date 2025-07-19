How Was Rajiv Gandhi’s Body Identified After the Assassination?

On May 21, 1991, Thenmozhi Rajaratnam, a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) activist, assassinated former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by detonating an RDX-laced belt while greeting him at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. LTTE was a militant organization that sought a separate Tamil Eelam state for Sri Lankan Tamils. The tragic death of the then Leader of the Opposition is still remembered for its impact, even after three decades.

Rajiv Gandhi was the former Prime Minister of India, elected at the age of 40, making him the youngest PM in the history of the country. He was a descendant of one of the most powerful political families, with a history spanning decades. The heir of the Nehru-Gandhi family was appointed as the Prime Minister of India on the same day as the assassination of his mother, Indira Gandhi, who was killed by her two Sikh bodyguards on 31st October 1984 in New Delhi.

Rajiv Gandhi's Political Background

Gandhi served in office from 31st October 1984 to 2nd December 1989, he got actively involved in politics after the death of his brother Sanjay Gandhi in a plane crash on June 23 1980. Rajiv Gandhi was always known for his ability to refrain from making hasty decisions. He led his party to a ground-breaking victory in the Lok Sabha elections of 1984. His administration was keen on reforming the existing government bureaucracy and moving towards opening the nation’s economy to private players through liberalization.