An Indian Fabric That Threatened the World Order in the 17th Century, Forcing France and Britain to Ban It — The Story of Chintz Fabric, Which Took the French Decades to Replicate

The chintz fabric that rocked the European fashion world originated in Golconda, present-day Hyderabad, in the 16th century. It is printed using woodblock printing, a traditional technique for printing text, images, and patterns.

The cloth features floral patterns and designs in multiple yet subtle colours, usually printed against a bright background. Several reports suggest that the fabric existed long before it was “discovered,” with its origins dating as far back as the 10th century.

However, chintz fabric transcended borders after Portuguese navigator Vasco da Gama reached the Indian subcontinent on May 20, 1498. On the same day, he set foot in Calicut now known as Kozhikode on the Malabar Coast in present-day Kerala.

After Gama’s discovery of India, chintz reached Europe by the 1600s. It soon became one of the most widely used fabrics of the century and was used to make pillows, curtains, furnishing fabrics, bed hangings, and more. In the early 1600s, the fabric arrived in Europe in small quantities through Portuguese and Dutch traders.

Decades later, chintz had solidified its place in the European market, with millions of pieces being imported into England. The fabric also made its way into France and the Dutch Republican households.

Just as all empires eventually fall, the mania for chintz led to its ban beginning in 1686, as Indian craftsmanship came to be seen as a threat to the domestic market. Chintz became a victim of its own success—from boon to bane.

See Also: That Time When Hollywood Legend Anita Ekberg Shot the Paparazzi With a Bow and Arrow



Why was the Chintz fabric banned?

In the 17th century, India began trading important goods with England, including textiles such as silk, cotton, jute, and wool, as well as spices, gems, and pearls. During this period, demand for the luxurious chintz fabric increased, which subsequently affected French and English mills. The fabric was produced by Indian craftsmen who had mastered the art over years of practice, drawing upon India’s diverse cultural traditions.