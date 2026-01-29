The Childhood Bond of India’s Chief Electoral Reformer T. N. Seshan and India’s Metro Man E. Sreedharan: How They Grew Together and Later Shaped India

He described Seshan as a short-statured boy who always sat with his books on the front bench. A couple of years later, the academic rivals found themselves right next to each other in the SSLC examination, scoring 451 and 452 marks respectively.

The duo studied at Government Victoria College, Palakkad, for their intermediate education between 1947 and 1949 and were later selected for engineering in the Madras Presidency college. Their paths eventually diverged as they pursued their individual goals. Seshan, the youngest in his family of six brothers, aspired to follow in the footsteps of his elder brother, T. N. Lakshminarayan, and became an IAS officer.

He later joined Madras Christian College to pursue a B.A. (Hons.) in Physics while preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. Sreedharan and Seshan went on to succeed in their respective fields and built highly distinguished professional profiles.

Among his many achievements, Seshan was widely recognised for his integral role in shaping electoral reforms in India during his tenure (1990-1996) as Chief Election Commissioner. He enforced a series of electoral reforms to curb malpractices that had been commonplace prior to his appointment.

As part of his efforts toward national betterment, he introduced several key directives, including the strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. He also mandated voter ID cards with electors’ photographs, appointed polling officials at election sites, and imposed bans on bribery, liquor distribution, and other forms of electoral misuse and misconduct.

Sreedharan’s career is widely known for his contribution to the vision behind the introduction of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The inspiration for the iconic metro system came from the Calcutta Metro, which was built in the 1970s and whose framework served as the fundamental structure for the DMRC. He was also known as the metro man of India.

Decades later, Sreedharan shared his cherished bond with Seshan, whom he had interacted with only a handful of times during their professional careers.

