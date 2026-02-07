When Tales of the Monkey Man Created Mass Hysteria and Panic in Delhi in 2001

The story of the incident sounds like a chapter from folklore, seldom narrated by grandparents. While the story’s authenticity cannot be verified, its consequences serve as evidence, as reported by several media houses 25 years ago. In a news article dated May 18, 2001, The Guardian’s Luke Harding described the atmosphere in the national capital, explaining that the sightings and mysterious attacks attributed to the Monkey man were nothing short of a horror film.

According to several reports, a monkey-like creature attacked people in Delhi at night, usually between midnight and 4 a.m. The reports claimed that the mysterious creature was around four feet tall and had metal claws and glowing red eyes.

Some eyewitnesses even alleged that the monkey wore a metal helmet. The fear spread with such intensity that, according to reports, one man fell from a building after a neighbour shouted, “The Monkey man is here!”

People of Delhi, stricken with fear, complained to the authorities, demanding prompt action to catch the evil monkey. The BBC reported that more than 30 people were injured amid the panic to escape the monkey’s alleged wrath.

The police were directed to shoot the creature on sight to put an end to the “ape-like menace.” PTI reported that on one night alone, the police received more than 30 distress calls from panic-stricken Delhi residents.

After more than 300 reported sightings of the horrifying creature, the menace of the Monkey man became far more than a mere myth. Years later, tales of the Monkey man turned into a cult-classic part of Delhi’s history. The creature even appeared in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s film Delhi-6 (2009) starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

The mysterious monkey was said to have attacked people under the cover of night, yet there were no reports of it ever being caught. The myth of the Monkey man was never fully understood, with no clear clue about its origin or purpose. The panic surrounding the Kala Bandhar came and went just like a myth.

