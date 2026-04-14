Ambedkar’s Unfinished Words: The Long Struggle to Publish Babasaheb’s Writings

On the night of 5 December 1956, at his residence on Alipur Road in Delhi, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar spent what would become the final hours of his life doing what had defined his intellectual journey for decades: reading, revising and preparing manuscripts for publication.

That evening, Ambedkar listened to Buddhist chants playing on a radiogram, repeating the liturgy: “Buddham Sharanam Gachchhami, Dhamman Sharanam Gachchhami, Sangham Sharanam Gachchhami.” Even in this quiet moment, his work remained unfinished.

His assistant, Nanak Chand Rattu, who had been helping him with typing and editing manuscripts, left around midnight. Ambedkar instructed him to return the next morning and dispatch newly typed drafts, including the preface and introduction to The Buddha and His Dhamma, a book he had spent years preparing.

By the morning of 6 December 1956, Ambedkar had passed away in his sleep. The manuscripts remained on his desk. The struggle to publish his writings had only begun.

In his final years, despite declining health and growing political responsibilities, Ambedkar continued writing with urgency. He worked simultaneously on several major texts, including The Buddha and His Dhamma, Buddha and Karl Marx, Revolution and Counter-Revolution in Ancient India, and Riddles in Hinduism. These works were part of a broader intellectual project that sought to reinterpret religion, history and social structures through the lens of equality and justice.

Savita Ambedkar later wrote that he remained engrossed in writing “till the last moment of his life.” In an era before photocopying, Ambedkar relied heavily on handwritten notes and typed copies of rare books. Some of these materials were sourced from the British Library in London. His assistants often typed manuscripts late into the night, while Ambedkar revised them repeatedly.

According to Savita Ambedkar’s memoir, at least 18 titles were in various stages of progress at the time of his death. Some were complete manuscripts, while others were unfinished essays or outlines. Ambedkar had also written about 80 pages of an autobiography, later published in 1990 as Waiting for a Visa. He had plans to write biographies of Jyotirao Phule and Sayajirao Gaekwad, and a study of Mahatma Gandhi.

Ambedkar completed The Buddha and His Dhamma in March 1956 after five years of work. However, he struggled to find funds for publication. He needed Rs 20,000 to print the book, a significant amount at the time.

On 17 March 1956, he wrote to MR Masani, chairman of Tata Industries, requesting financial assistance from the Dorabji Tata Trust. In his letter, Ambedkar emphasised the urgency of publication. He wrote that if the request was denied, he would seek assistance elsewhere. The trust declined to publish the book but provided Rs 3,000 as financial assistance.

Ambedkar also approached Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. In 1956, the government was organising events to commemorate the 2,500th birth anniversary of the Buddha. Ambedkar requested that the government purchase 500 copies of his book and distribute them to libraries and visiting dignitaries. Nehru declined, stating that the allocated funds had already been exhausted.

Ambedkar died before the book could be published. The Buddha and His Dhamma was eventually released in 1957, a year after his death, by the People’s Education Society, an institution he had founded in 1945. Even then, parts of the manuscript were missing. The preface written on 6 April 1956 was omitted from the first edition. It would only be published decades later through a digital archive created by Columbia University professor Frances W Pritchett.

Scholars later argued that the absence of this preface affected interpretations of Ambedkar’s understanding of Buddhism, which he framed as a social revolution against caste hierarchy.