How The Britishers Colonized India Through Trigonometry: What Was The Great Trigonometrical Survey of India of 1802?

‘This is utterly useless,’ these were probably the words of a class 10th student as he grappled with solving complex trigonometric equations for the first time. A general consensus of students seems to be that these complex mathematics they're wrestling with are never going to be applied in a practical setting. Giving them the benefit of doubt, exactly where one might use this equation of trigonometry in a real-life scenario?

Well, the Britishers did. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that they colonized the subcontinent with the aid of Trigonometry.

But how exactly did they do that? The answer lies in the history behind one of the greatest mapping surveys held in India: the great trigonometrical survey of India.

History

The Fourth Anglo-Mysore war waged between the East India Company (EIC)— in alliance with the Nizams and the Marathas— resulted in the defeat of Tipu Sultan in 1799. Afterwards, administering the south peninsular region proved to be an arduous task for the newly minted British Colonial government, for they did not have accurate maps of the region. The old maps of the erstwhile administration were based upon “routes surveys," meaning, the distance between two points were based upon the estimation of the distance on the paths that travellers had taken. Thus, it wasn't an accurate representation of the land.

See also: Dandi March: The Peaceful Satyagraha That Shook The Foundations Of British Imperialism

For the British, stationing troops and imposing taxation or revenue systems based upon these estimates would have been an act of utter idiocy. To effectively control a vast and diverse subcontinent, the British needed something far more precise: scientific mapping.

Why was the mapping necessary for the Britishers?

As the Colonizers’ hold over the region increased, so did their need for control over the land. The Britishers were in a need of accurately and well defined land boundaries, so as to efficiently station military troops and facilitate the process of in posing taxation systems and streamline governance.

The task of mapping India scientifically was undertaken by William Lambton, a British officer and geographer. Lambton proposed the use of triangulation, a mathematical technique that uses triangles to calculate distances and positions.

This marked the beginning of the Great Trigonometrical Survey in 1802.

The process began near Madras (now Chennai), where Lambton measured a baseline of approximately 12 kilometres. This baseline was measured with precision using steel chains, held taut across the distance, carefully corrected for temperature to account for thermal expansion.

Once the baseline was established, surveyors selected a third point, often a hilltop or temple, and used an instrument called a ‘theodolite’ to measure angles between points.

With one side of a triangle and the angles known, trigonometry, specifically the law of sines, allowed them to calculate the remaining distances. By repeating this process across the landscape, they created a vast network of interconnected triangles stretching across the subcontinent, and inch-by-inch, the whole subcontinent was measured.