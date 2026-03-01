East India Company Enters Liquidation in London With Debt Crossing £9.5 Lakh; Chairman Sanjiv Mehta Denies Shutdown Says “It is Very Much Alive”

Mehta clarified that while some UK operating entities have been wound up or placed into liquidation, the holding company and brand-owning entities remain intact. “East India Company (EIC) is very much alive,” Mehta told PTI. He said the business is undergoing restructuring with new investor support and aims to revive operations in the future. He attributed the company’s financial troubles to rising retail costs, shifting consumer habits, and the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on luxury retail.

The original East India Company was founded on December 31, 1600, under a royal charter granted by Queen Elizabeth I. It began as a joint-stock trading company dealing in spices, textiles, tea, and other goods from India and Southeast Asia. Its first trading post was established in Surat in the early 17th century.

Over time, the company expanded rapidly and transformed from a trading enterprise into a powerful political and military force. After the Battle of Plassey in 1757, the company gained control over Bengal and began collecting taxes and administering large territories.

By the early 1800s, it commanded a private army of around 250,000 soldiers and ruled vast parts of India. It dominated global trade in commodities such as cotton, silk, tea, and indigo, but its rule was marked by exploitation, economic extraction, and policies that worsened famines. Following the 1857 Indian Rebellion, the British Crown took over its territories, and the company was formally dissolved in 1874.