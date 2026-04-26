40 Years to Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster: A Constant Reminder of the Annihilation Nuclear Power can Cost

What was the Chernobyl nuclear disaster?

It all began with Reactor No. 4 at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine. On April 26, 1986, Reactor 4 went out of control during a low-power test, resulting in a massive explosion. The explosion not only destroyed the building but also released toxic radioactive fumes into the atmosphere, sealing the fate of thousands of people and their future descendants.

According to reports, safety rules were ignored, causing the uranium fuel to overheat and melt. The fuel burned through its protective barriers and escaped into the environment. Chernobyl used RBMK reactors, which did not have a strong containment structure capable of trapping radiation.

Instead, the radioactive material spread across the area. The Chernobyl disaster was nothing short of catastrophic, as it released dangerous substances such as plutonium, strontium, and caesium into the atmosphere. The graphite came into contact with air, causing a fire that further increased the emission of radiation.

After the accident, the people of Pripyat were immediately evacuated, and some fell ill soon after. The number of deaths and casualties has varied, with some claiming that the initial explosion killed around 50 people, while others say the number was only 2. Following the blast, many people suffered from radiation sickness, and some later died.

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The Chernobyl disaster has often been compared to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in terms of the scale of radiation released.

The extremely toxic radiation contaminated the air and spread across Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine. Some of it even reached parts of Europe. Hours after the fatal blast, the area surrounding the site was cleared, and more than 40,000 people were evacuated. Later, a containment (exclusion) zone was established, expanding the restricted area to a radius of 30 km.

What does Chernobyl look like 40 years later?

There were reports of mutations in plants and animals after the toxic explosion. In October 2025, videos of animals from the area went viral, appearing to show signs of mutation. The footage showed dogs with blue-colored fur, leading many to speculate that it was caused by extreme exposure to a radioactive environment.