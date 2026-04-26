40 Years to Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster: A Constant Reminder of the Annihilation Nuclear Power can Cost

Key Points:
On April 26, 1986, Reactor 4 went out of control during a low-power test, resulting in a massive explosion.
Hours after the fatal blast, the area surrounding the site was cleared, and more than 40,000 people were evacuated.
Following the blast, many people suffered from radiation sickness, and some later died.
On April 26, 2026, it marks 40 years since the world’s most nightmarish nuclear accident occurred. On the same day in 1986, the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant near Pripyat, Ukraine, exploded, resulting in thousands of deaths and casualties.
The blast was so powerful that its aftereffects metaphorically transcended time itself. Decades later, the city of Chernobyl has become a desolate place with no human habitation. Why? Radiation.
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Radiation contamination remains one of the most persistent threats, serving as a constant reminder of the day that once again exposed humanity to the dangers of nuclear power. The blast killed 30 operators and firemen, followed by several more deaths in the months that followed.
While some claim that the Reactor 4 explosion was due to human error, others consider it an accident. However, the Chernobyl disaster is still regarded as one of the worst disasters in human history.
In the HBO drama series Chernobyl, there is a quote:
After the horrifying incident, today the world has more than 400 active nuclear reactors operating across 31 countries. Nuclear power produces around 10% of the world’s electricity and accounts for about 25% of all low-carbon electricity, without releasing greenhouse gases.
What was the Chernobyl nuclear disaster?
It all began with Reactor No. 4 at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine. On April 26, 1986, Reactor 4 went out of control during a low-power test, resulting in a massive explosion. The explosion not only destroyed the building but also released toxic radioactive fumes into the atmosphere, sealing the fate of thousands of people and their future descendants.
According to reports, safety rules were ignored, causing the uranium fuel to overheat and melt. The fuel burned through its protective barriers and escaped into the environment. Chernobyl used RBMK reactors, which did not have a strong containment structure capable of trapping radiation.
Instead, the radioactive material spread across the area. The Chernobyl disaster was nothing short of catastrophic, as it released dangerous substances such as plutonium, strontium, and caesium into the atmosphere. The graphite came into contact with air, causing a fire that further increased the emission of radiation.
After the accident, the people of Pripyat were immediately evacuated, and some fell ill soon after. The number of deaths and casualties has varied, with some claiming that the initial explosion killed around 50 people, while others say the number was only 2. Following the blast, many people suffered from radiation sickness, and some later died.
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The Chernobyl disaster has often been compared to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in terms of the scale of radiation released.
The extremely toxic radiation contaminated the air and spread across Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine. Some of it even reached parts of Europe. Hours after the fatal blast, the area surrounding the site was cleared, and more than 40,000 people were evacuated. Later, a containment (exclusion) zone was established, expanding the restricted area to a radius of 30 km.
What does Chernobyl look like 40 years later?
There were reports of mutations in plants and animals after the toxic explosion. In October 2025, videos of animals from the area went viral, appearing to show signs of mutation. The footage showed dogs with blue-colored fur, leading many to speculate that it was caused by extreme exposure to a radioactive environment.
However, an organization called Dogs of Chernobyl later clarified that the dogs are healthy and active. Some animals, however, were born with physical deformities as a result of radiation exposure.
According to some reports, people have returned to Chernobyl and are living in areas with higher-than-normal radiation levels. As per a report by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Klavdia Omelchenko, a former resident of Pripyat, returned home after 40 years. She was 19 years old when she left, believing she would return soon.
Today, however, the disaster has left her with deteriorating health, no children, and the loss of all her friends.
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