Infamous for His Celibacy Experiments, Gandhi Also Urged Women to Abandon Jewellery and Dress Simply, Book Reveals

This incident is recorded in the book Colombo: Port of Call by Ajay Kamalakaran, which explores Sri Lanka’s history and its social and political development. The book highlights such moments, where well-known international figures visited the port city, offering insights into how Colombo and the island’s identity evolved over time.

Gandhi expected this meeting to be like his usual ones in South India, where thousands of women attended public gatherings. But unlike his expectations, he found himself in a small, formal drawing-room meeting with only a few well-dressed women from high society. According to Mahadev Desai, the personal secretary of Gandhi, the meeting felt stiff and awkward. Gandhi, dressed in his simple white cotton dhoti, had expected an ordinary gathering but instead found himself in a formal setting with elite women.

Despite this, Gandhi chose not to leave and decided to speak. His speech was direct and intense, which made many of the women uncomfortable. He spoke about history, referring to Ashoka and the spread of Buddhism, and then shifted his focus to present-day issues, highlighting the suffering of many people.