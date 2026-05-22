2,000 Years Later, the Cockroaches Are Back And This Time They Want Power. A View on the Origin of Cockroaches and Why They are So Hated!

Abhijeet Dipke, a former Aam Aadmi Party social media volunteer is the Cockroach Janata Party founder - an online Gen Z political movement started after the Cockroach remark by Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, on lawyers who have "fake degrees". This party is going viral on social media platforms through memes and posts. It has become an online sensation within less time among youngsters.

After the formation of this Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), India’s social media are flooded with several videos of the tiny insects outliving humans, governments and even apocalypses. The Cockroach Janata Party, or the CJP has more than 19 million followers on their Instagram handle.

While the youth of India proudly referring themselves as cockroaches and overwhelmingly to the new online moment, it will be interesting to know the origin of the cockroaches and how this crawling insect colonized the world.

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A Study About Small Pests:

There is a study which identified two important migration waves which carried these small pests across the world. Around 1,200 years ago, westward expansion was linked to trade networks and Islamic dynasties connecting the Middle East with South Asia. Nearly 390 years ago, the second and the most explosive spread took place during the European colonial era.

In today’s era, the German cockroaches are considered as the most resilient pets across the world. These cockroaches are thriving in restaurants, hospitals, metros, and apartments. Their ability to adapt rapidly to urban environments and areas have made it almost impossible to eradicate completely. Also, German cockroaches have Indian origin.