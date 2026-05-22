Abhijeet Dipke, a former Aam Aadmi Party social media volunteer is the Cockroach Janata Party founder - an online Gen Z political movement started after the Cockroach remark by Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, on lawyers who have "fake degrees". This party is going viral on social media platforms through memes and posts. It has become an online sensation within less time among youngsters.
After the formation of this Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), India’s social media are flooded with several videos of the tiny insects outliving humans, governments and even apocalypses. The Cockroach Janata Party, or the CJP has more than 19 million followers on their Instagram handle.
While the youth of India proudly referring themselves as cockroaches and overwhelmingly to the new online moment, it will be interesting to know the origin of the cockroaches and how this crawling insect colonized the world.
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There is a study which identified two important migration waves which carried these small pests across the world. Around 1,200 years ago, westward expansion was linked to trade networks and Islamic dynasties connecting the Middle East with South Asia. Nearly 390 years ago, the second and the most explosive spread took place during the European colonial era.
In today’s era, the German cockroaches are considered as the most resilient pets across the world. These cockroaches are thriving in restaurants, hospitals, metros, and apartments. Their ability to adapt rapidly to urban environments and areas have made it almost impossible to eradicate completely. Also, German cockroaches have Indian origin.
Basically, cockroaches are insects who have lived on the planet for more than 320 million years. There are almost 3,500 different species of cockroaches and most of them live in the forests in warm areas. In Indian households, cockroaches are considered as the most hated insects. Human beings created a huge variety of environments within the structure they probably built.
These cockroaches have an oval body that is mostly brown or black in colour Also, like every other small pest or insect, cockroaches have a hard shell called an exoskeleton. It protects the cockroach’s soft body parts. Cockroaches can run fast easily because of their long legs. There are various cockroaches who have wings also. Did you know that an American cockroach can grow up to about 2 inches (5 centimeters) long.
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Abhijeet Dipke is a 30-year-old political strategist and digital content creator, who has taken the internet by storm by founding the satirical "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP). Abhijeet Dipke Journey bridges foundational journalism training in Maharashtra with elite international education in the United States, proving he is well-equipped to navigate the complex dynamics of digital narrative building.
Abhijeet Dipke established the Cockroach Janata Party, a satirical digital outfit on May 16, 2026. This party was formed following the controversy Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's "parasites" and "cockroaches" remark. Within hours this party took social media by storm and gained almost 19 million of followers on Instagram. If we talk about X, CJP has more than 200,000 followers.
[AV]
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