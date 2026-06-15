Indian Sailor's Life Cost Just Rs 2,473: Seafarer's Union Alleges Negligence in Nishanth Uirthanathan's Death in Oman, Family Demands Justice

NISHANTH UIRTHANATHAN, a 35-year-old Second Officer from Tamil Nadu, died due to medical complications aboard a vessel docked at Duqm Port in Oman on June 11, 2026. He was serving aboard the MT Celestial vessel at the time of his death. India has recently lost three young sailors with bright futures on June 10, 2026. The US military aircraft fired missiles into the engine room of their oil tanker, the MT Settebello. The attack has triggered nationwide outrage and created a tense situation with the United States.

India has faced yet another tragedy, as another sailor lost his life off the coast of Oman. According to reports, there have been several grievances surrounding his manner of death and body preservation. The Embassy of India in Muscat confirmed the incident by posting on X: "Indian national Mr Nishanth Uirthanathan passed away due to medical complications."

The embassy further added it has been working closely with the ship management company and relevant authorities to complete the other required formalities. "The embassy is in continuous contact with the ship management company and is coordinating with all stakeholders to bring his body to India.”

The incident has triggered outrage on social media, with several users urging the authorities of India, including the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Shipping, to investigate and ensure accountability.

See also: Indian family froze to death crossing Canada-US border

Nishanth’s wife urges the India Government

Sarabin, wife of late Nishanth Uirthanathan, stated to ANI, "I am requesting the Government of India to consider my husband's death. I want to see my husband's body. I want justice for my husband's death. Also, she mentioned that she has an 8-month baby and a 3-year-old girl. “We didn't get any official statement from the company about my husband's death. I kindly request the government to provide a permanent career opportunity,” she continued.

Robin, the brother of Nishanth’s wife Sarabin, says, "My brother-in-law, Nishanth Vaidyanathan, was on board in Oman for about 10 months. Last week he developed a fever and fell ill, and we did not receive any support from the company. On the third day, it was announced that he had passed away while the ship was in the middle of the sea.’

As per the Forward Seamen’s Union of India, Nishanth Uirthanathan passed away on June 11, 2026 after medical complications. Also, on June 13, 2026, Saturday, they had posted a video of Nishanth in which he was looking extremely ill, being offered food by a crew member.

Who was the Indian sailor who passed away on the Oman coast?

The Indian sailor who lost his life near the coast of Oman on June 11, 2026 was identified as Nishanth Uirthanathan. He was a merchant navy seafarer from Tamil Nadu. After experiencing sudden health complications, on June 11, 2026, he passed away. According to several reports, he was helpless in his last moments. His death has sparked widespread outrage after the surfacing of the heartbreaking details regarding his final moments.

See also: India confirms death of Indian national in Riyadh amid West Asia conflict

Nishanth was helpless in his final moments

The Indian sailor fell extremely ill on June 8, 2026, while the vessel was operating near the coast of Oman. After that, his health quickly deteriorated and the captain of the ship also issued repeated distress calls requesting urgent medical evacuation. However, Nishant did not receive medical help on time due to delays caused by regional tensions and military restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Due to negligence in providing medical aid on time, Nishanth, who had been fighting for life for the past three days, died on June 11, 2026.

When will Nishanth Uirthanathan's mortal remains be brought to India?

The Indian Embassy confirmed that they are in continuous coordination with the ship's management company to bring back Nishanth Uirthanathan’s body back to India as soon as possible. No specific date or time has been confirmed for the body's return to India yet.

Suggested reading:

