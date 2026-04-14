“Concept of justice a silly bedtime story for the gullible," Reported Hindustan Times after Manu Sharma’s acquittal in 2006; 27 Years after the Jessica Lal Murder Case, Manu Sharma is now a Free man with a Successful Liquor Brand

Manu Sharma was not an ordinary man carrying a pistol. He was a man of influence, born into privilege. Sharma is the son of former Indian National Congress leader Venod Sharma, who had been a part of the INC for more than four decades. After the Jessica Lal case, Venod Sharma resigned from the party during the 1999 general election. Manu Sharma’s brother, Kartikeya Sharma, is currently serving as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Kartikeya Sharma is also the owner of the iTV media network, which operates multiple media outlets.

Around 12 names emerged in the murder of Jessica Lal, and by 2006, nine of the accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence. The acquittal of Manu Sharma, among others, led to widespread outrage across the country, with several media campaigns advocating justice for Jessica. Due to fear, bribery or intimidation, several witnesses turned hostile and refused to identify Manu Sharma on the day of the shooting.

Protests were organised demanding justice for Jessica Lal after news of the acquittal broke. In a New York Times article titled ‘Acquittal in Killing Unleashes Ire at India’s Rich,’ writer Somini Sengupta raised “uncomfortable questions about the uneven course of justice in a society polarized between the well-heeled and the rest.” The writer also quoted an editorial from the Hindustan Times, where the concept of justice was referred to as a “silly bedtime story for the gullible.”

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The Indian media ran campaigns advocating for justice for Jessica Lal. The Times of India reported on the tactics used by influential figures to escape the reach of the law. They covered major cases such as the Priyadarshini Mattoo case and the Nitish Katara case.

The Jessica Lal case was directed to be reviewed by the High Court in 2006. Later that year, a sting operation aired on STAR News unravelled the truth and revealed how several witnesses were bribed to change their statements. Manu Sharma’s father was also implicated, which ultimately led to his resignation from the Haryana cabinet.

Manu Sharma was found guilty and, days later, was sentenced to life imprisonment on 30 December 2006. His associates, Amardeep Gill and Vikas Yadav, were fined and given four-year prison terms as part of the verdict. In 2020, Manu Sharma was released from prison after serving just 14 years behind bars for the murder of Jessica Lal.

Jessica’s sister, Sabrina Lal, kept fighting for her sister. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, she said, “My sister’s life was more valuable than ₹1000 or a glass of wine!” When Manu Sharma was released from prison, Sabrina shared, “Little did I know that 14 years later, all that hate would simply vanish and I'd wish for nothing but happiness for the man who killed my sister.” She continued, “I could see my Shona smiling down upon me as if to say, ‘You’ve fought a good fight, just let go now.’” Sabrina Lal passed away in 2021 due to illness.

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