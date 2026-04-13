Nitish Katara Was Betrayed by Everyone, but His One Witness, Ajay, Refused to Be Compromised. He Got Justice for Nitish—but Did Justice Happen for Ajay? What Was the 2002 Nitish Katara Murder Case?

The hearing was led by a bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Vipul M. Pancholi, which granted Yadav temporary release to celebrate Holi with his family, noting that he had spent the last 23 years in incarceration and rejecting the objections raised by the complainant’s counsel. The bench asked, as quoted by The Indian Express, “You want to hang him, is it? What is the point of hearing you in this matter? After 23 years, you don’t want to let things go. We need to let things go.”

The Supreme Court had also dismissed Neelam Katara’s plea to award the death penalty to murder convicts Vikas Yadav and his cousin Vishal Yadav in 2021. A bench led by Justice J.S. Khehar stated that Nitish Katara’s murder “may be a planned murder, but it certainly is not heinous.” He added, “Tell us, which murder is not planned? If it is not planned, strictly speaking, it will not be murder. If it is in the heat of the moment, it will come under the exception clause of Section 300 (murder).”

After years the story of Nitish Katara and his death has resurfaced on X after a post about it went viral, gaining over 8 lakh views. The murder of Nitish Katara serves as an example of when brutality crosses paths with political clout and dominance.

Who was Nitish Katara?

Nitish Katara crossed paths with Bharti Yadav for the first time when he was pursuing an MBA from IMT, Ghaziabad, in 1998. Bharti Yadav came from an affluent family. She was the daughter of powerful politician D.P. Yadav, who had served four terms as an MLA from Bulandshahr and Sahaswan in Uttar Pradesh.

After years of friendship, Nitish Katara and Bharti Yadav’s relationship turned into love. However, their relationship was despised by the Yadav family, especially her brother Vikas Yadav and cousin Vishal Yadav.

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The tension escalated after Katara and Bharti Yadav attended a wedding in 2002 in the presence of their family members, including the Yadav brothers.

What happened on 17 February 2002?



Tragedy unfolded on February 17, 2002. The Katara and Yadav families attended the wedding of a common friend, but the happiness did not last long. Nitish Katara was abducted from the event and went missing for hours. It was only when his friends and family began asking about his whereabouts and last known location that concerns grew.

Nitish Katara was last seen with Vikas Yadav, Vishal Yadav, and Sukhdev. It was discovered the following morning, on February 17, 2002, that Nitish Katara was no longer alive. The police discovered his burnt body near Khurja, Uttar Pradesh.

Fear lingered in the air during the court hearings as justice was sought for the victim. There were reports of several witnesses turning hostile and changing their statements at the last moment. According to some reports, even Bharti Yadav had refused to acknowledge her relationship with Nitish Katara. However, one witness refused to succumb to the threats—his name was Ajay Katara.

When Ajay Katara Became the Prime Witness in the Murder of Nitish Katara