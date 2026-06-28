Kept Ladoos Inside Locked Cupboard, But Party Funds Under Mattress: Here's a Curious Little Anecdote About Sitaram Kesri’s Tenure as Congress Treasurer During the 80’s

The Congress Treasurer Who Counted Every Rupee

A Facebook user via his social media handle @lititbyshahid has shared a curious little anecdote about the tenure of Kesri as Congress Treasurer. Affectionately referring to him as Kesri Chacha, the user shared an incident that took place that displayed just how earnestly the veteran leader functioned in his role.

At the time when Kesri was the party treasurer, 100 rupee notes were used for transactions, so stacks upon stacks of cash were stored at Kesri’s house situated on Purana Qila road, Delhi.

Nowadays, people often use safeguarded lockers, or tijoris as they are called, to store valuable items like cash. However, in the 1980s, as such a system was not mainstream, Kesri adopted a unique, and quite frankly eye-raising, way of storing the party’s cash: keeping it under his bed. Upon receiving the cash, Kesri would place it on top of his high bedframe and then cover it with a cloth.

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But this isn't what makes Kesri’s action interesting, it was the fact that the congress leader did have a locked cupboard in his house, but instead of using it to store the party funds he would store ladoos in it. Whenever a guest or a journalist were to visit his house, Kesri would direct his servant, Nanki, to open the cupboard and take out the box of ladoos to give to his guests.

When the curious guests asked Kesri why would he store valuable party funds under his bed, but a trivial thing such as ladoos doubly-locked inside the cupboard, the Congress leader remarked that people might steal and eat the sweet, but no one would dare touch the cash he managed.

As Kesri was instructed with the duty of keeping track of the party funds, a duty he described as “heavy,” he even forbade his own son and wife from visiting his house. As long as he was the party treasurer, the video claims, Kesri cut off all outside ties from the world and focused solely and diligently on his role. Such was his tenacity, that even senior congress leaders like Rajiv Gandhi and PV Narsimha Rao held Kesri in high reverence and remained assured that the party funds were in good hands.

Despite swearing his loyalty to the Congress party for well over seven decades, Kesri, unfortunately, wasn't untouched by the internal politics of the party. Three years into his tenure as the party president, in 1998, he was forcefully ousted from the party.