New Zealand’s Biggest Methamphetamine Drug Bust Mastermind’s Name Disclosed to the Public; he is the Nephew of Satwant Singh, One of the Khalistani Assassin of Indira Gandhi

A recent update has revealed the identity of the mastermind behind New Zealand’s (NZ) largest-ever methamphetamine bust of more than 700 kg. Baltej Singh was an Auckland-based businessman who was convicted of importing methamphetamine worth millions of dollars in 2023. He had urged New Zealand’s top court not to disclose his identity to the public due to concerns for his family’s safety.

On 28 March 2026, a New Zealand media outlet publicly reported his name following Singh’s decision to withdraw his appeal for permanent name suppression.

His identity has revealed another shocking detail about his family history and his alleged links to Satwant Singh, one of the bodyguards involved in the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Baltej Singh is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence following charges of importing methamphetamine, cocaine, and other substances.

The investigation that led to his arrest began after it was discovered that a 21-year-old man, Aiden Sagala, had consumed a beer laced with methamphetamine. Sagala passed away five days later due to multiple organ failure.