New Zealand’s Biggest Methamphetamine Drug Bust Mastermind’s Name Disclosed to the Public; he is the Nephew of Satwant Singh, One of the Khalistani Assassin of Indira Gandhi

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A recent update has revealed the identity of the mastermind behind New Zealand’s (NZ) largest-ever methamphetamine bust of more than 700 kg. Baltej Singh was an Auckland-based businessman who was convicted of importing methamphetamine worth millions of dollars in 2023. He had urged New Zealand’s top court not to disclose his identity to the public due to concerns for his family’s safety.
On 28 March 2026, a New Zealand media outlet publicly reported his name following Singh’s decision to withdraw his appeal for permanent name suppression.
His identity has revealed another shocking detail about his family history and his alleged links to Satwant Singh, one of the bodyguards involved in the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Baltej Singh is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence following charges of importing methamphetamine, cocaine, and other substances.
The investigation that led to his arrest began after it was discovered that a 21-year-old man, Aiden Sagala, had consumed a beer laced with methamphetamine. Sagala passed away five days later due to multiple organ failure.
His death initiated a probe that traced the source of the meth-laced beer and led authorities to a storage unit in Auckland containing 700 kg of methamphetamine in liquid form. CTV News reported that Singh had purchased large amounts of meth and imported it into New Zealand over the years. He hid the drugs inside products resembling normal drinks, including kombucha from the U.S. and coconut water from India.
Another accused in the case, Himatjit Jimmy Singh Kahlon, was found guilty and received a 21-year prison sentence for distributing meth-diluted cans that eventually led to Sagala’s death.
The key accused, whose name has now been publicly disclosed, was reportedly boarding a flight to Dubai at the time of his arrest. Baltej Singh was arrested at Auckland Airport and was allegedly attempting to flee the country. Authorities found cash worth $10,390.20 in his backpack at the time of his arrest.
After his name was made public, it was revealed that Baltej Singh has a possible connection to the assassination of Indira Gandhi. The former Prime Minister of India was assassinated by her bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh, on 31 October 1984. After Gandhi was killed, Beant Singh was shot on the spot, while Satwant Singh surrendered. He was later hanged.
Baltej Singh is the nephew of Khalistani assassin Satwant Singh. According to affidavits submitted before the court, Singh’s father stated that following the assassination of Indira Gandhi, their family was exposed to serious threats and danger. The family became widely known for Gandhi’s killing, especially among the Hindu and Sikh communities.
According to the media outlet Stuff, Singh was seeking permanent name suppression following his arrest. He was eventually granted the right to conceal his identity by the New Zealand High Court after his lawyers argued that Singh and his family’s security would be compromised if his identity were revealed to the public. As per various legal experts, keeping one’s name hidden can only work within New Zealand, not abroad. In Singh’s case, several media outlets outside New Zealand had already reported his name, deeming the legal suppression he sought unnecessary.
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