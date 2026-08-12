Who Was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja? The Real Kargil War Hero Behind Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar

Ahuja also served as a flying instructor at the Tambaram Air Force Station in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, between 1996 and 1998, helping train the next generation of pilots. Over his 14 years of flying career, the pilot commanded the MiG-21 and MiG-23 aircrafts and logged more than 1,000 instructional hours.

In 1997, Ahuja was posted to the Bhisiana Air Force Station in Bhatinda, Punjab, wherein he assumed the role of a Flight Commander for the No. 17 “Golden Arrows” Squadron that specialized in high-altitude photo reconnaissance missions.

Shortly after Ahuja’s assignment to the role of flight commander with the No. 17 Squadron, the Kargil War broke out between India and Pakistan.

Squadron leader Ajay Ahuja and the Kargil War

During the 1999 Kargil War, both the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy were aiding the Indian armed forces in providing strategic support. Ajay Ahuja and the No. 17 “Golden Arrows” Squadron was tasked with mapping heavily fortified enemy positions across the Batalik sector in Kargil.

Trouble arose when during a routine reconnaissance mission, Flight Lieutenant K. Nachiketa’s MiG-27 aircraft was hit by an enemy surface-to-air missile. The aircraft's sole engine went up in flames, forcing Nachiketa to eject from the aircraft and land into hostile, enemy-controlled territory below.

Military protocols dictated that Ahuja, who was piloting the MiG-21, turn around to return back to safety. However, the flight commander refused to leave behind his fellow pilot, and stayed in the high-risk area to locate Nachiketa. Fully aware of the existence of enemy surface-to-air missiles in the area, Ahuja kept maneuvering above the jagged Balatik sector, tracking Nachiketa’s point of fall and broadcasting exact coordinates back to the base in order to to guide rescue helicopters towards the crash site.

However, Ahuja’s aircraft was hit by a stinger missile, forcing the pilot to eject onto enemy territory below.