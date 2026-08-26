The Forgotten Maratha Warrior Who Ended 200 Years of Portuguese Rule: How Chimaji Appa led the Marathas in the Year-Long Battle of Vasai

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THE VALOR OF MARATHA MILITARY GENERAL PESHWA BAJI RAO has long been etched in the minds of many and remains well-documented in historical records. The Peshwa is celebrated for his unbeaten military campaigns across northern and central India. But one lesser-known warrior, one that many might not be familiar with, is his younger brother, Chimaji Appa, a skilled commander in his own right, who rallied the Marathas stationed along the coast near present-day Mumbai and waged a persistent years-long battle against the Portuguese. His siege of Vasai city and its fort, known as Bassein by the Portuguese, would go on to become one of the most decisive victories of the Maratha Empire, breaking nearly two centuries of Portuguese control over the region.
In the late 15th century, the Portuguese docked onto the Malabar coast in southern India, arriving at Calicut (now known as Kozhikode). This marked the first instance of Europeans coming into the country, and established the earlier trade ties between India and Portugal. In 1505, Francisco de Almeida was appointed as the first Portuguese viceroy, and gradually, Portuguese influence in the coastal plain began taking roots, culminating into the establishment of a fully fledged empire in the early 1500s.
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In the coming years, the boundaries of the empire expanded and neighboring regions were incorporated into the empire’s territory: In 1510, Portuguese general Afonso de Albuquerque conquered Goa from the Sultan of Bijapur, making it the central hub of the empire, and between 1530–1537 territories such as Daman, Diu, and Vasai (Bassein) were taken over, consolidating the empire’s control along the western coast.
One of the most coveted territories of the Portuguese empire in India was Vasai, which they referred to as “Bassein.” The historic suburb was located 50 kilometres north of modern-day Mumbai, and was one of the prominent cities that the Portuguese modeled based upon European architecture and its style. The city, dubbed the “Court of the North,” was fortified to become an impenetrable four-walled stronghold, bolstered with thick stone walls, strong bastions, and a deep moat. Churches, elaborate bungalows, and trade centers spotted the city; with traders, priests, soldiers, and commonfolk all dwelling there. For the Portuguese settlers, Vasai was reminiscent of their lives back in Europe.
But for the Indians residing there, Vasai was nothing short of a dystopia.
Under Portuguese rule, Hindus were persecuted and subjected to forced conversion. Guided by their policies of religious fundamentalism, the Portuguese restricted the construction of new Hindu temples and demolished old ones, forced people to adopt Christianity as religion, and were subjected to severe punishment if they did not comply. Hindu cultures and rituals, such as tying the kalawa (sacred red thread) around the wrist, were also barred. Indian locals belonging to the Koli, Bhandari, and Prabhu communities were heavily taxed. Farmers unable to pay taxes had their lands seized or their kids kidnapped from their homes.
Parallel to the growth of the Portuguese empire, the Maratha empire too was gaining strength under the leadership of the Peshwa lineage. During the early 1700s, the Marathas were seeking to extend their circle of influence along the Indian coastal line and wanted to remove foreign powers and their influence. The request from the Indian community in Vasai prompted them to take action against the Portuguese.
Conquering Vasai, however, wasn't an easy feat, even for someone with a military might like the Marathas. The central fort constructed by the Portuguese in the city rivaled even those built by the Mughals, and were equipped with advanced, European-style cannons. So the Marathas had to get creative, and instead of outright attacking the Portuguese stronghold, they resorted to capturing smaller, neighboring forts, ports, and cities. Led by Peshwa Baji Rao’s younger brother Chimaji Appa, a skilled military commander, the Marathas eventually succeeded in isolating Vasai from any outside support from any side.
In the early months of 1739, Chimaji Appa’s forces had Vasai completely surrounded, and thus began the real siege of the city. Marathas engineers dug trenches around the fort walls, dug up tunnels and fitted them with explosives.
Getting increasingly alarmed by the advancing Maratha forces, the then Portuguese governor in Goa, Viceroy Pedro Mascarenhas, sought to help the Vasai garrison and ordered troops and ships to be deployed to the military area of the city. But these attempts to aid the garrison were unsuccessful, the Maratha forces stood in the way and did not allow any help, either by land or by sea, to reach Vasai whatsoever. Portuguese soldiers stayed safe behind the fortified walls of the city, and kept up a fight as they ran out of food and their resources.
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The siege of Vasai started gaining traction. Maratha forces started blowing by the fort walls with the explosives they had fitted inside. The outer walls of the fort city fell, Maratha troops attempted to storm inside but were met by the Portuguese soldiers. A stalemate was reached between the two armies and there were several days of hand-to-hand combat. Top military commanders were lost on both sides, but Chimaji Appa did not give up and marched ahead with the siege.
By late May 1739, the siege’s impact on Vasai became apparent. The mighty fort walls of the Portuguese stronghold, that once stood tall and high, were destroyed. After months of siege and repeated attacks, on May 16, 1739, the Portuguese finally surrendered to the Marathas. The years-long battle tapered to its end as Maratha forces, led by Chimaji Appa, stormed inside Vasai and took full control of the entire city and its main fort. A formal treaty was signed between the Portuguese and the Marathas, with the former ceding control of Vasai and a large area of surrounding land in the Konkan region to the Maratha Empire. In return, the Portuguese were allowed to keep some of their other territories that were located mainly around Goa. The landscape of Vasai changed entirely afterwards, with the local Portuguese administration and population leaving the city in chagrin.
The Battle of Vasai became one of the most prominent achievements of the Maratha Empire, who demonstrated incredible military prowess during all these years. This battle also cemented Chimaji Appa’s skills as a seasoned military commander, painting him as a leader who led his troops into a European stronghold and emerged victorious. This battle remains an important chapter in the pages of Indian history, and showcased how the Maratha Empire grew from a regional power into a force that successfully challenged an established European colonial administration.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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