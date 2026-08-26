The Forgotten Maratha Warrior Who Ended 200 Years of Portuguese Rule: How Chimaji Appa led the Marathas in the Year-Long Battle of Vasai

THE VALOR OF MARATHA MILITARY GENERAL PESHWA BAJI RAO has long been etched in the minds of many and remains well-documented in historical records. The Peshwa is celebrated for his unbeaten military campaigns across northern and central India. But one lesser-known warrior, one that many might not be familiar with, is his younger brother, Chimaji Appa, a skilled commander in his own right, who rallied the Marathas stationed along the coast near present-day Mumbai and waged a persistent years-long battle against the Portuguese. His siege of Vasai city and its fort, known as Bassein by the Portuguese, would go on to become one of the most decisive victories of the Maratha Empire, breaking nearly two centuries of Portuguese control over the region.

The Portuguese Arrival in India and the Rise of Vasai

In the late 15th century, the Portuguese docked onto the Malabar coast in southern India, arriving at Calicut (now known as Kozhikode). This marked the first instance of Europeans coming into the country, and established the earlier trade ties between India and Portugal. In 1505, Francisco de Almeida was appointed as the first Portuguese viceroy, and gradually, Portuguese influence in the coastal plain began taking roots, culminating into the establishment of a fully fledged empire in the early 1500s.

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In the coming years, the boundaries of the empire expanded and neighboring regions were incorporated into the empire’s territory: In 1510, Portuguese general Afonso de Albuquerque conquered Goa from the Sultan of Bijapur, making it the central hub of the empire, and between 1530–1537 territories such as Daman, Diu, and Vasai (Bassein) were taken over, consolidating the empire’s control along the western coast.

One of the most coveted territories of the Portuguese empire in India was Vasai, which they referred to as “Bassein.” The historic suburb was located 50 kilometres north of modern-day Mumbai, and was one of the prominent cities that the Portuguese modeled based upon European architecture and its style. The city, dubbed the “Court of the North,” was fortified to become an impenetrable four-walled stronghold, bolstered with thick stone walls, strong bastions, and a deep moat. Churches, elaborate bungalows, and trade centers spotted the city; with traders, priests, soldiers, and commonfolk all dwelling there. For the Portuguese settlers, Vasai was reminiscent of their lives back in Europe.