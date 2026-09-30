Did Dubai Almost Become Part of India in 1947? Historian Sam Dalrymple Recalls How the Modern-Day City of Skyscrapers Was Once Under British India

Freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi also visited Aden, which was administered from the Bombay Province, back in 1931, years before India broke its chains and gained freedom from British rule. To his surprise, Gandhi came across many Arabs who identified as Indian nationalists during his visit.

Another shocking detail revealed by Dalrymple’s report was the value of Indian passports during the early 20th century. As per the BBC report, Indian passports were also issued in faraway regions, including the previously mentioned Aden, which served as the westernmost port of British India.

Dalrymple dropped some more details in an X post on October 4, 2025, about a Jewish Yemeni woman who travelled to Jerusalem on an Indian passport. “Because by virtue of being in South Yemen, she was legally an Indian,” wrote Dalrymple.

The BBC report further stated that not many were unaware of the true reach of British India, as access to maps of the region was not a common knowledge among the public. The secret was also kept to avoid any tensions with the Ottoman Empire or Saudi Arabia. However, the winds of change started blowing in the 1920s, with calls for freedom echoing throughout India.

See Also: Who Was Rajkumari Amrit Kaur? The Freedom Fighter Who Became India's First Female Cabinet Minister and Led the Nation's Health Revolution

For almost 100 years, Aden was part of British-administered India, but in 1937, it was separated from the subcontinent’s rule and declared a Crown Colony of the United Kingdom. Aden’s separation was considered one of the starting points that eventually led to the separation of Dubai and British India. Even at that point in time, major parts of the Gulf were still under British India.



When Dubai was Separated from India



Later on, discussions mounted over the question of who would hold the reins of the Gulf: India or Pakistan after their independence. In the BBC account, it was mentioned that a British diplomat in Tehran was surprised to see how Indian officials seemed to care little about the Persian Gulf. In fact, they agreed that the Persian Gulf was not that crucial to the Indian government.

Many of the Gulf states, from Dubai to Kuwait, were separated from India on April 1, 1947, just months before India officially gained independence. Under the Indian Independence Act, India and Pakistan were separated into independent dominion states, effective from August 15, 1947.

Years have passed, and British India’s extension into the Arabian Peninsula remains a lesser-known chapter of British colonialism. It was a chapter in which India, Dubai, and other Gulf regions shared a connection deeper than what we know today.

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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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