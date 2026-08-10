Story of India's Youngest Female Spy Saraswathi Rajamani: The Forgotten Hero of India’s Freedom Movement Who Disguised Herself as a Boy to Spy on a British Military Camp

This is a story that might not be one of the more widely discussed episodes from the movement to attain freedom from the British Raj. It is about a young girl who joined the Indian National Army (INA) and later infiltrated a British military base in Kolkata as a worker. However, the twist in the story is that she disguised herself as a boy. Let’s learn more about this young female spy, whose bravery caught the attention of anti-colonial freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Rajamani was born in 1927 in Rangoon, Burma (now Myanmar), when her father owned a gold and tungsten mining business in the region. According to some reports, he was one of the richest Indians in the region and employed around 3,000 Chinese workers and 1,000 Gorkhas. When Rajamani was 16 years old, she crossed paths with Subhas Chandra Bose for the first time.

It was then that Rajamani donated all her jewellery to the INA after being inspired by Bose’s speech. Seeing her sacrifice, he went to her house to return her jewellery, but to his surprise, Rajamani refused to accept it. It was at that moment that Bose recognised her dedication and named her Saraswathi Rajamani.

Rajamani was recruited into the Rani of Jhansi Regiment of the INA in 1942, marking the beginning of her journey as India’s youngest female spy. Rajamani recalled what Bose had said about the Jhansi Regiment in a Times of India interview in 2017. She recalled him saying, “I want a unit of brave Indian women to form a death-defying regiment that will wield the sword which Rani of Jhansi wielded in India's First War of Independence in 1857.”

The INA was disbanded in 1945 following Japan’s defeat in World War 2. Rajamani was affiliated with the INA’s military intelligence wing, and her most notable mission was when she was sent to spy on a British military base in Calcutta (now Kolkata).

When Saraswathi Rajamani Was Disguised as a Boy and Spied on the British