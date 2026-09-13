How Did a Private Corporation Establish British Rule in India? Historian William Dalrymple Explains the Rise of East India Company

HOW DID mere dozens of Britishers from a private corporation come to rule millions of Indians in the 18th century? For what seems a puzzling question from the premise has an equally complex answer to it. Historians, authors, and experts have tried to answer this for decades since India’s independence in 1947. One of them is British Indologist William Dalrymple. In a podcast episode of Argumentative Indians, the Scottish historian spoke about his 2019 book The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company with the host Yajur Arora.

The conversation focused on the East India Company’s (EIC’s) rise from a mere group of merchants into an effective ruler of the subcontinent. He also addressed the question of why large numbers of Indians served or tolerated the company’s expansion.

Dalrymple stressed how vulnerable India has been to invasion from the northwest throughout centuries. “But the most damaging and arguably the most transformative invasion came in an utterly different way,” he said. “It came not from the northwest, but from the coast and not by mighty warrior charging down on horseback, but from a bunch of portly traders with beer bellies and wigs and stockings, who somehow managed to get Indians to fight other Indians.”