The Scandalous Socialite: How Baroda's "Maharani" Sita Devi Converted to Islam to Marry — and Later Divorced — Her Second Husband

The couple followed the legal advice, and she and Pratapsinhrao married on December 31, 1943. Thus, Sita Devi eventually became known as Maharani Sita Devi of Baroda in 1946.

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To end her existing marriage under Indian law, Sita Devi converted to Islam before later returning to Hinduism. Their son, Sayaji Rao Gaekwad, was born in 1945 and was affectionately nicknamed “Princie” by his mother.

The Maharani of Baroda That Was Never Accepted by the British

Pratapsinhrao's decision to marry Sita Devi as his second wife attracted strong opposition from the British authorities, because officials thought that the couple violated the anti-bigamy laws that had earlier been introduced by the Gaekwad of Baroda. The British Viceroy in New Delhi summoned Pratapsinhrao to discuss his marriage.

Pratapsinhrao maintained that the law applied to the subjects of Baroda, and that he was granted legal impunity from the anti-bigamy law as he was the Maharaja of the princely state. The Viceroy’s own legal team could not provide any counter-argument and supported this interpretation, leaving the British government no choice but to formally accept the marriage. However, unlike the usual practice in princely states, the British authorities refused to address Sita Devi as “Her Highness” and would leave any function or celebration wherein the newly-minted Maharani of Baroda was in attendance.

Sita Devi’s Extravagant Life in Monaco and the Baroda Treasures

In 1946, the Gaekwad couple travelled across Europe in search of a home outside India. They eventually settled on the independent principality of Monaco and bought a mansion in the luxurious, wealthy European city, Monte Carlo, where Maharani Sita Devi set up her permanent home. Pratapsinhrao made frequent trips to visit his bride, bringing in several of Baroda's valuable treasures amounting to millions upon millions of rupees and entrusted them under Sita Devi’s care.

After the Second World War ended, the couple made two lavish shopping trips to the United States, reportedly spending $10 million during one of them. Indian officials later discovered that Pratapsinhrao had taken substantial interest-free loans from the Baroda treasury. He agreed to repay the money and made several payments from his own personal income.

Pratapsinhrao rarely went to Monaco empty-handed, something valuable and extremely pricey was always taken to Sita Devi. A large collection of Baroda's royal treasures, including celebrated pieces such as four pearl carpets, the famous Baroda pearls, the Pink Brazilian Star of the South diamond, the Empress Eugenie Diamond, and the English Dresden diamond were shipped to Monaco.

In 1994, one of the pearl carpets was sold for $31 million to an Arab prince. It is now displayed at the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, Qatar.

The Dazzling Life of Sita Devi as a Socialite

Sita Devi became the core figure in social circles around the world, who frequently attended the lavish dinner, parties, and celebrations held by some of the world’s wealthiest. At the 1969 Ascot Gold Cup, she reportedly invited guests to touch a 30-carat sapphire on her hand for good luck. Esquire magazine also featured Sita Devi and Princie among its “fun couples” of 1969.

In 1953, she sold a pair of jewelled anklets to Harry Winston. The stones were later incorporated into a necklace made for the Duchess of Windsor. After wearing the necklace to a ball in New York, the Duchess returned it following a comment by Sita Devi that the jewels looked better when worn on her own feet.

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The Deposition of Baroda’s Maharaja And Sita Devi’s Divorce

In 1951, Pratapsinhrao was deposed amid discrepancies found in the Baroda treasury and allegations of possible fraud. His eldest son from his first marriage, Fatehsinhrao, succeeded him. Although they were no longer ruling the state, Pratapsinhrao and Sita Devi continued to retain their royal titles.