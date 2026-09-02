Defamation Suit Rs. 100 crore by M.S. Dhoni: Madras High Court Directs its Registry to be Filed by the IPS Officer

Key Points:
Madras High Court directs its registry after Retired IPS officer G. Sampath Kumar seeks video recording as evidence of M.S. Dhoni in the court.
Indian Cricketer filed the suit back in 2014 after his name was dragged in 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.
After 13 years, the case has moved further and the court asked Dhoni to provide with evidence.
IN YEAR 2014, Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni filed a defamation suit of Rs. 100 crore against the retired IPS officer G. Sampath Kumar. The 2013 IPL betting scam involved the former IPS officer and few others who dragged the skipper’s name. The former IPS officer wanted the Madras High Court to seek a video recording as evidence of M.S Dhoni in the court instead of a private property.
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The defamation suit traces back to 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) betting and match-fixing scandal. The media outlets and journalists allegedly made false statements about the then captain of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings M.S. Dhoni by linking him to the scandal. The team principal Gurunath Meiyappan was found guilty and got arrested for betting. Meiyappan’s close association with Dhoni made the captain a target.
Later, Dhoni filed a Rs. 100 crore civil defamation suit against the retired IPS officer G. Sampath Kumar in 2014. Dhoni claimed that the false association hurt his reputation. A Rs. 100 crore suit was filed before the Madras High Court plus a permanent injunction to prevent defamatory remarks in future.
Alongside G. Sampath Kumar, few media networks linked to the case included Zee Media Corporation and News Nation who alleged Dhoni of corruption in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The case also brought Zee Media Corporation’s editor Sudhir Chaudhary to the court. A decade-long delay. The case stretched to an extent due to various interim applications and legal maneuvers by different parties.
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There was more to the story before heading to the trial. Dhoni filed a petition against Sampath Kumar, accusing of making remarks about the Supreme court and Madras High Court which was part of the suit as an affidavit. According to Dhoni, such remarks can disrupt the public’s faith in the system to which the court accepted. In 2023, Madras High Court bench found former IPS officer G. Sampath Kumar pleaded guilty and handed him a sentence of 15 days prison time for criminal contempt. Though the sentence was suspended to allow the officer to appeal.
In February, 2023, Justice R.N Manjula heard of the interim applications and ordered Dhoni to transcribe and translate old CDs as evidence for record. An interpreter will be required to check the evidence and also fixed an amount of Rs. 10 lakh as a payment to the Chief Justice Relief Fund in March 2026.
Now on September 1, 2026, G. Sampath Kumar’s three applications were directed by the Madras High Court to its Registry. The former IPS officer requested for the evidence of Dhoni to be recorded in the presence of the judiciary. Justice Thilakavadi suggested that Dhoni would be able to file a counter-affidavit once the applications go through. Dhoni needs to appear before the court inside the campus of the High Court to provide with the evidence. The procedure might also need extra security.
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