Defamation Suit Rs. 100 crore by M.S. Dhoni: Madras High Court Directs its Registry to be Filed by the IPS Officer

Later, Dhoni filed a Rs. 100 crore civil defamation suit against the retired IPS officer G. Sampath Kumar in 2014. Dhoni claimed that the false association hurt his reputation. A Rs. 100 crore suit was filed before the Madras High Court plus a permanent injunction to prevent defamatory remarks in future.

Alongside G. Sampath Kumar, few media networks linked to the case included Zee Media Corporation and News Nation who alleged Dhoni of corruption in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The case also brought Zee Media Corporation’s editor Sudhir Chaudhary to the court. A decade-long delay. The case stretched to an extent due to various interim applications and legal maneuvers by different parties.

See Also: DMK Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrested Over 'Misogynist' Remarks, Later Released on Bail By Madras High Court

A Decade-Old Case Heads to a Trial, Finally

There was more to the story before heading to the trial. Dhoni filed a petition against Sampath Kumar, accusing of making remarks about the Supreme court and Madras High Court which was part of the suit as an affidavit. According to Dhoni, such remarks can disrupt the public’s faith in the system to which the court accepted. In 2023, Madras High Court bench found former IPS officer G. Sampath Kumar pleaded guilty and handed him a sentence of 15 days prison time for criminal contempt. Though the sentence was suspended to allow the officer to appeal.