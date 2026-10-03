How a Sikh Youth Who Was Cheated of ₹10 in 1932 Became Delhi Deputy Commissioner and Recovered the Amount With Interest Decade Later: The Untold Story of Mohinder Singh Randhawa

Key Points:
Mohinder Singh Randhawa, a botanist, civil servant and writer from Punjab, played a role in rebuilding the region after Partition.
In 1932, while preparing for the ICS examination in Delhi, Randhawa gave ₹10 as an advance for a room, but the landlord refused to let him stay and did not return the money.
After becoming Deputy Commissioner of Delhi in 1946, Randhawa located the man and asked him to donate ₹500 to a library in Mehrauli instead of returning the old ₹10 debt.
“COLOURFUL TREES and flowers play a great part in making the environment beautiful and refining the minds of its inhabitants,” a quote by Dr. Mohinder Singh Randhawa (1909-1986) from his book Flowering Trees. A botanist, historian, promoter of art and culture, and a writer, he was called the ‘son of the soil’ in Punjab. Randhawa was the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi around the time India got Independence and throughout his life, he did many things in Punjab, helping Punjab stand back after the Partition of India.
In his autobiography Aap Beeti, Randhawa explained how he faced problems while he was giving the Indian Civil Service (ICS) exams in Delhi in 1932. He explained a story of Lalaji, a man who took ₹10 from Randhawa and never returned it until he became the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi.
The story dates back to 1932 when Randhawa came to Delhi for the ICS exams and a bad omen followed. He wrote that he thought the bungalow that was near Khyber Pass was a bad omen and hence decided to find another place to stay. He was trying to find accommodation near Metcalfe House, where the exam was being held. While he was looking for a place, he saw a bungalow in the street with pink curtains and went inside. This is where he met young Lalaji.
Then Lalaji showed him a small room in the bungalow and told Randhawa that the room rent was ₹50 per month. Randhawa accepted it and, as an advance for the place, he gave Lalaji ₹10 and went back home to bring his books and bedding. But when he reached the place, Lalaji refused to let Randhawa stay. He denied the agreement and even refused to pay back the ₹10 advance.
During that time, the situation was not good and Randhawa was going through a financial crisis. Also, ₹10 at that time was a considerable amount. He wrote in his book, “I could never forget the deception of that Lala.” But this is not where the story ended. Randhawa found another place and gave the Civil Service exams.
Later, on June 11, 1932, the results of the ICS exams were published and M.S. Randhawa scored the fifth all-India rank. After knowing about his results, all the people from his village and surrounding areas were happy.
Later, in 1946, he became the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi and decided to locate Lalaji. He wrote in the book, “I used to recall my poverty and helplessness in 1932. I felt like Dick Whittington reaching London with a small bag of my belongings, and then becoming the Lord Mayor of the city.”
He said that he then found out that the bungalow and his assistant had located Lalaji, and they brought him to Randhawa. Then the conversation started with Randhawa asking Lalaji if he remembered the incident that happened in January 1932. “Lala ji, do you remember that in January 1932, a Sikh youth had come to see your bungalow?” To this, Lalaji replied yes.
Then he continued by reminding Lalaji how Randhawa had given him ₹10 as an advance, which he had refused to return. By this time, Lalaji was stunned and, in shock, his body turned pale and fear could be seen in his eyes. Lalaji said nothing and remained mute. Then Randhawa said, “I am that Sikh youth.” Lalaji was terrified and nervous, but Randhawa tried to cool him down by saying that he did not need to worry.
Randhawa told him to give ₹500 as a donation to a library that Randhawa was making in Mehrauli and said that he would forget the loan of 1932. Lalaji instantly took the money out and donated it to the library, ending more than a decade-long debt that he had.
He was born in Punjab’s Zira and belonged to a rural environment. Coming from a farming family, he was connected to soil and agriculture and hence got an MSc degree in Botany from Lahore. Later, he also passed the Indian Civil Service examination in 1932 and after Independence, he played a key role in relocating millions of refugees from West Punjab to East Punjab, providing them homes, land and helping them get back on their feet.
From 1945 to 1946, he was the secretary of the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) and made huge contributions to the organization. Later, the organization introduced the Green Revolution in India. He became the Deputy Commissioner in 1946 and continued to work for the country. His work also saved many lives during the Hindu-Muslim riots in Delhi.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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