How a Sikh Youth Who Was Cheated of ₹10 in 1932 Became Delhi Deputy Commissioner and Recovered the Amount With Interest Decade Later: The Untold Story of Mohinder Singh Randhawa

The story dates back to 1932 when Randhawa came to Delhi for the ICS exams and a bad omen followed. He wrote that he thought the bungalow that was near Khyber Pass was a bad omen and hence decided to find another place to stay. He was trying to find accommodation near Metcalfe House, where the exam was being held. While he was looking for a place, he saw a bungalow in the street with pink curtains and went inside. This is where he met young Lalaji.

Then Lalaji showed him a small room in the bungalow and told Randhawa that the room rent was ₹50 per month. Randhawa accepted it and, as an advance for the place, he gave Lalaji ₹10 and went back home to bring his books and bedding. But when he reached the place, Lalaji refused to let Randhawa stay. He denied the agreement and even refused to pay back the ₹10 advance.

During that time, the situation was not good and Randhawa was going through a financial crisis. Also, ₹10 at that time was a considerable amount. He wrote in his book, “I could never forget the deception of that Lala.” But this is not where the story ended. Randhawa found another place and gave the Civil Service exams.