Arafat was a key figure in the negotiations between Palestinians and Israel, particularly the Oslo Accords of 1993 — a pair of interim agreements between the PLO and Israel. Then later in 1994, Arafat received the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Foreign Minister Shimon Peres for their efforts to create peace in the Middle East.

But despite this Arafat’s political and militant history has remained controversial. Fatah, which he helped establish, was involved in many armed operations against Israel, while the PLO and its factions were involved in armed attacks and acts of terrorism during the 1960s and 1970s. The PLO was also linked to some attacks outside the region, including aircraft hijackings.

But one major incident was the 1972 Munich Olympics attack, which was carried out by Black September, a Palestinian militant organisation. Black September Organisation (BSO) has been described as having links to Fatah, which was co-founded by Yasser. The attackers during the Olympic Games killed two members of the Israeli Olympic team and took nine others hostage, all of whom were later killed during a failed rescue attempt. This incident became one of the most internationally prominent acts of Palestinian militant violence of the period and contributed to Arafat’s image as the “father of modern terrorism” by some critics and political commentators, along with media houses like CBS.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)