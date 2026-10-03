Netaji’s Kin Refutes PM Modi’s Claim That Subhash Chandra Bose Wrote Civil Services Exam in Sanskrit

ATTENDING THE CENTENARY CELEBRATION of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) held at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday, October 1, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the need for youth driven by “public service” rather than just the allure of a “public office” during his official address. He also commemorated freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and remarked that he wrote the civil services exam in Sanskrit, at a time when the British were in power. However, Netaji’s kin, Chandra Kumar Bose, has refuted this claim and remarked that he has no idea how the Prime Minister got this “wrong information.”

Netaji’s Kin Refutes Claim That Subhash Chandra Bose Wrote Civil Services Exam in Sanskrit

Quoting a news article that reported on PM Modi’s remark that Subhash Chandra Bose attempted his civil services exam in Sanskrit, Vinod Sharma, former political editor at Hindustan Times, tagged Netaji’s grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, and asked his stance on the matter. In reply, Chandra said that Netaji was a linguist skilled in several foreign and Indian languages — including Sanskrit, Bengali, Hindi, German, English, Urdu, & Hindustani. Still, he attempted his civil services exam in English as this was the language that was used for the examination in colonial times.

See also: Unknown facts about Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, writes Chandrachur Ghose

In an X reply posted on Friday, October 2, 2026, Chandra Kumar Bose wrote: “Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose knew- Sanskrit, Bengali, Hindi, German, English, Urdu, & Hindustani. He was a linguist- but he took his 'INDIAN CIVIL SERVICE' examination in English as that was the language used for this examination. I wonder who has given such wrong information to Prime Minister- @narendramodi . Such distortions in history should be avoided. Jai Hind! @VinodSharmaView @htTweets @EduMinOfIndia @SuparnoSatpathy @NaveenBamel3