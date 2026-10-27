42 Years Since Operation Blue Star: Why did it take place, how did it change the political, social and cultural equations in the country forever

Since then, Bhindranwale and his men began to run their operations from inside the temple and there was a spree of killings across the state. In 1983, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), AS Atwal was shot dead outside the Golden Temple premises, and his body was left to rot there.

Finally, in 1984, the government decided to take action against Bhindranwale and his supporters, and launched a siege to remove them from the Golden Temple.

On June 1, 1984, shots were fired by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the temple in order to understand the armed capabilities of the militants inside. Two days later, on June 3, the government imposed a 36-hour curfew in the state, thereby, suspending all forms of communication, electricity, travel routes, as well as the media.

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The concluding part of the operation commenced on June 5, 1984. On the night of June 5, the army began its operation to nullify the defensive perimeter set-up by Bhindranwale and his men inside the temple. They had accumulated a large amount of arms, hence, making it pertinent for the army to neutralize those before launching any offensive inside the temple.

The Militants had put up a solid resistance, forcing the Operation Commanders to call in tank support. Tanks were called in, and began to shell the Akal Takht, where Bhindranwale had taken refuge.

The shelling proved to be helpful for the army, as they nullified the major armed defence points inside the temple.

The next day, on June 6, 1984, at around 11 a.m. in the morning, the army officials saw 25 militants randomly firing their guns and rushing from inside the temple. They were pinned down, and the operation came to a halt.

The officers found Bhindranwale dead amid a heap of 40 other dead bodies. With Bhindranwale dead, his remaining supporters also yielded and surrendered or were killed by June 10.

Aftermath of this violent episode

Operation Blue Star concluded with the government reporting a death toll of 554 militants and civilians, 83 army troops, and 236 wounded government forces. A number of research groups, and civil society bodies, however, estimated the actual casualties to be much higher.

While the political executive and the administration took a sigh of relief by taking out Bhindranwale, the entire episode in the ten days of June 1984 had left a deep void in the hearts of the Sikh community, who saw their religious faith and community being attacked.



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Within five months, the country witnessed another major incident that sent shockwaves from across Kashmir to Kanyakumari. On October 31, 1984, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her bodyguards.