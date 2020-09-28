Monday, September 28, 2020
Hockey India Conducts Online Course in a Bid to Improve Standard of Coaching

The course delves into the objectives of the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway

Hockey India conducts online course for improving coaching standards
Hockey India has been conducting the 'Basic' Level coaching course (online) for over 130 candidates from all 31 state member units. IANS

In a bid to continuously improve the standard of coaching across the country, Hockey India has been conducting the ‘Basic’ Level coaching course (online) for over 130 candidates from all 31 state member units. The candidates are divided into six groups and the course is being conducted from September 23 to October 10.

The course delves into the objectives of the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway, introduction to the origins and history of hockey, rules of the game, various playing formats, field specifications, coaching equipment, training equipment, playing equipment, qualities of a coach, preparation for a training session and the conduction of a training session.

The online course has seen a high number of participants from the north-eastern state member units which include Hockey Arunachal, Hockey Nagaland, Hockey Mizoram and Assam Hockey.

Speaking on the conduction of the coaching course, Gyanendro Ningombam, Officiating President, Hockey India said,

“Knowledge is the key to learning anything and we are extremely delighted with the way the candidates from various member units have put their hand up to attain knowledge about coaching through the Hockey India Level ‘Basic’ Coaching course (Online) in order to better themselves and grow the sport of hockey in India.”

“I wish them all the best for the rest of the course and further along the coaching pathway,” he added. (IANS)

