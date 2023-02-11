Jason Momoa faces off against Vin Diesel in 'Fast X' trailer

Universal has pulled the curtain back on 'Fast X', beginning the promo campaign for the 10th film in the long-running 'Fast & Furious' franchise with an explosive first trailer, 'Variety' reports.

Jason Momoa and Brie Larson lead the pack of new cast additions. Momoa portrays a villain named Dante. Larson plays a new character named Tess.

Other series newcomers include Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, and Rita Moreno. Returning for the franchise's 10th go-around are franchise regulars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, and Scott Eastwood. Additional returning cast includes Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, John Cena's Jakob Toretto, Helen Mirren's Magdalene 'Queenie' Ellmanson-Shaw, and Charlize Theron's ultimate baddie Cipher, adds 'Variety'.