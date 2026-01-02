Will Smith in Spotlight Again as Violinist Brian King Joseph Accuses Him of Sexual Harassment, Wrongful Termination

Actor and rapper Will Smith has found himself amid another controversy, four years after his viral Oscars slap that led to a decade-long ban from Academy events in 2022. With the advent of 2026, the actor has once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Smith has been accused by violinist Brian King Joseph of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and retaliation.

The violinist, who was part of the team performing during Smith’s Based on a True Story 2025 tour, has accused the prominent Hollywood actor Will Smith of sexual misconduct.

The musician has filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of California, making serious allegations against the Aladdin actor. In the complaint, Joseph alleged that he was groomed for sexual acts by the actor and that he felt under threat.

The 32-year-old musician first came into contact with Smith in November 2024, when the actor hired him to perform at a show in San Diego, California.

He was later reportedly asked to perform on the tour as well, with claims that the actor shared a special connection with him. In the complaint filed by Joseph, he mentioned several incidents that he described as “traumatic” while touring with Will Smith.

He alleged that an unknown individual entered his hotel room in Las Vegas without his knowledge. According to Joseph, a note was left behind that he described as a “sexual threat,” which read, “Brian, I’ll be back… just us.” The handwritten note was signed “Stone F” and included a heart drawing.