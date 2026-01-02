Will Smith in Spotlight Again as Violinist Brian King Joseph Accuses Him of Sexual Harassment, Wrongful Termination

Key Points:
Violinist Brian King Joseph has accused Will Smith of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and retaliation in a lawsuit filed in California.
Joseph alleged that he faced “traumatic” incidents during Smith’s 2025 tour, including an alleged unauthorized entry into his hotel room.
Smith’s legal team has denied the allegations, calling them false and baseless.
Actor and rapper Will Smith has found himself amid another controversy, four years after his viral Oscars slap that led to a decade-long ban from Academy events in 2022. With the advent of 2026, the actor has once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Smith has been accused by violinist Brian King Joseph of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and retaliation.
The violinist, who was part of the team performing during Smith’s Based on a True Story 2025 tour, has accused the prominent Hollywood actor Will Smith of sexual misconduct.
The musician has filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of California, making serious allegations against the Aladdin actor. In the complaint, Joseph alleged that he was groomed for sexual acts by the actor and that he felt under threat.
The 32-year-old musician first came into contact with Smith in November 2024, when the actor hired him to perform at a show in San Diego, California.
He was later reportedly asked to perform on the tour as well, with claims that the actor shared a special connection with him. In the complaint filed by Joseph, he mentioned several incidents that he described as “traumatic” while touring with Will Smith.
He alleged that an unknown individual entered his hotel room in Las Vegas without his knowledge. According to Joseph, a note was left behind that he described as a “sexual threat,” which read, “Brian, I’ll be back… just us.” The handwritten note was signed “Stone F” and included a heart drawing.
The lawsuit follows a series of events that occurred while the complainant was on tour with the accused in March 2025. He claimed that, along with other crew members, he was provided with a hotel room to stay in. He stated in his complaint that the bag containing the keys to his hotel room went missing and was discovered several hours later.
Along with the mysterious note addressed to him, Joseph also claimed that he found several other items in his hotel room, including a beer bottle, a red backpack, an earring, and a bottle of HIV medication.
Will Smith’s legal team has dismissed the allegations as false and baseless. Attorney Allen B. Grodsky told People, “Mr. Joseph’s allegations concerning my client are false, baseless, and reckless.”
Following the complaint, Joseph stated that the series of events took a severe emotional toll on his mental health and caused significant damage to his professional reputation. Will Smith has not personally commented on the allegations so far. Meanwhile, the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, is facing a separate $3 million lawsuit after allegedly threatening a former associate.
