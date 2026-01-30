Breakthrough Triple Therapy Eliminates Pancreatic Tumors in Mice Without Resistance, CNIO Study Shows

Madrid, Spain, January 30, 2026: In a promising development for pancreatic cancer treatment, scientists at Spain's National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO) have successfully eliminated pancreatic tumors in mice using a triple-combination therapy.

The findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) on January 25, 2026. This represents a significant advance in tackling pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), one of the deadliest cancers. PDAC has one of the lowest survival rates, with over 10,300 new patients diagnosed annually in Spain alone, and a devastating five-year survival rate of less than 10%.

CNIO Researchers Develop Triple Therapy Targeting KRAS Pathway to Overcome Resistance

The team was led by Dr. Mariano Barbacid, head of the Experimental Oncology Group at CNIO. The study was based on the understanding that current drugs for pancreatic cancer, including recently approved KRAS inhibitors, often lose effectiveness within months due to the development of resistance. To address this, the research team developed a therapeutic approach that simultaneously targets three critical points in the KRAS signaling pathway, making it harder for tumors to escape treatment.