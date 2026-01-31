Another Stolen Relic Lands in Hollywood: Margot Robbie’s Diamond Necklace Sparks Outrage Among Netizens as She Calls Nur Jahan’s Necklace Elizabeth Taylor’s

Margot Robbie attended the Wuthering Heights premiere wearing Elizabeth Taylor’s famous Taj Mahal diamond necklace, valued at $8.8 million.
The necklace, once owned by Elizabeth Taylor, has deep roots in the Mughal era and is linked to Nur Jahan, Shah Jahan, and Mumtaz Mahal.
Robbie’s comments about the jewel’s history sparked online criticism, with many accusing her of overlooking its cultural and historical significance.
On January 28, 2026, Robbie made a striking appearance at the world premiere of Wuthering Heights in Los Angeles, instantly capturing public attention. The evening’s spotlight was not only on her fashion choice but also on the remarkable jewellery she wore, which soon became the most discussed element of her look.
The Australian actor arrived at the TCL Chinese Theatre in a custom Schiaparelli couture gown styled by Andrew Mukamal. While the sculptural outfit drew admiration, it was the necklace around her neck that truly stole the show. Robbie wore Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic heart-shaped Taj Mahal diamond necklace, valued at approximately $8.8 million (around ₹73 crore).
During interviews, Robbie described the jewel as “filled with romantic history” and spoke about its connection to the Taj Mahal. However, her remarks soon triggered criticism on social media. Many users felt that she had oversimplified or misunderstood the necklace’s historical background.
As videos and images from the premiere spread online, several viewers pointed out that the necklace was originally linked to Nur Jahan, a powerful Mughal empress, long before it became associated with Elizabeth Taylor. Accusations of “historical erasure” and “cultural ignorance” quickly gained traction, turning the fashion moment into a broader discussion about heritage and cultural awareness.
One user commented, “That’s Nur Jahan’s necklace, not Elizabeth Taylor’s. Stop whitewashing everything,” while another wrote, “Wearing history without knowing where it comes from isn’t luxury, it’s ignorance.”
A detailed explanation of the necklace’s history was also shared in the comments: “It has ‘Noor Jahan Padshah Begum’ written on it in Persian with its regnal year. It was gifted by Mughal Emperor Jahangir to his wife Noor Jahan, later passed to Shah Jahan, and then to Mumtaz Mahal, after whom the Taj Mahal is named. The British later took it and sold it to Cartier to fund war efforts. PR teams and actors should be more responsible when wearing symbols of colonial exploitation.”
Tim Mendelson, trustee of the Elizabeth Taylor estate, said the necklace was chosen for its strong association with enduring love, adding that no other piece in the collection represented romance so powerfully. Robbie completed her look with diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and a 19th-century ruby and diamond ring from Fred Leighton.
Long before it became a prized Hollywood jewel, the Taj Mahal diamond originated in the early 17th century during the Mughal Empire. Mughal Emperor Jahangir is believed to have gifted the heart-shaped, table-cut diamond to his wife, Nur Jahan, as a symbol of love.
The jewel carries a Persian inscription that reads “Love is Everlasting,” along with Nur Jahan’s name, making it a deeply personal and emotional piece. After her death, the diamond is believed to have passed to Shah Jahan, who later gave it to his wife, Mumtaz Mahal. When Mumtaz Mahal died during childbirth, Shah Jahan was deeply heartbroken and built the Taj Mahal in her memory as a lasting symbol of his love.
Many centuries later, the diamond appeared in Europe and was acquired by luxury brand Cartier in the early 1970s. Cartier redesigned the piece by setting it in jade and surrounding it with rubies and diamonds.
In 1972, the necklace became part of Hollywood history when actor Richard Burton bought it as a birthday gift for Elizabeth Taylor. After Taylor’s death, the necklace was auctioned at Christie’s in 2011, where it sold for a record $8.8 million. However, the buyer later requested the sale’s cancellation, and the piece returned to Taylor’s estate, becoming one of its most valuable centerpieces.
