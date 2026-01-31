Another Stolen Relic Lands in Hollywood: Margot Robbie’s Diamond Necklace Sparks Outrage Among Netizens as She Calls Nur Jahan’s Necklace Elizabeth Taylor’s

As videos and images from the premiere spread online, several viewers pointed out that the necklace was originally linked to Nur Jahan, a powerful Mughal empress, long before it became associated with Elizabeth Taylor. Accusations of “historical erasure” and “cultural ignorance” quickly gained traction, turning the fashion moment into a broader discussion about heritage and cultural awareness.

One user commented, “That’s Nur Jahan’s necklace, not Elizabeth Taylor’s. Stop whitewashing everything,” while another wrote, “Wearing history without knowing where it comes from isn’t luxury, it’s ignorance.”

A detailed explanation of the necklace’s history was also shared in the comments: “It has ‘Noor Jahan Padshah Begum’ written on it in Persian with its regnal year. It was gifted by Mughal Emperor Jahangir to his wife Noor Jahan, later passed to Shah Jahan, and then to Mumtaz Mahal, after whom the Taj Mahal is named. The British later took it and sold it to Cartier to fund war efforts. PR teams and actors should be more responsible when wearing symbols of colonial exploitation.”

Tim Mendelson, trustee of the Elizabeth Taylor estate, said the necklace was chosen for its strong association with enduring love, adding that no other piece in the collection represented romance so powerfully. Robbie completed her look with diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and a 19th-century ruby and diamond ring from Fred Leighton.

What is the history of the Taj Mahal diamond?

Long before it became a prized Hollywood jewel, the Taj Mahal diamond originated in the early 17th century during the Mughal Empire. Mughal Emperor Jahangir is believed to have gifted the heart-shaped, table-cut diamond to his wife, Nur Jahan, as a symbol of love.