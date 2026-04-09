‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha Sentenced to 15 Years in the Death of Friends Star Matthew Perry aka Chandler

Jasveen Sangha, known as the “Ketamine Queen,” was sentenced to 15 years in prison for supplying drugs linked to Matthew Perry’s 2023 death.
The court found she continued dealing drugs despite knowing about earlier overdose deaths.
Perry’s family shared emotional statements, calling the loss “irreversible” and highlighting their “daily, grinding sadness.”
On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, a federal court in Los Angeles sentenced Jasveen Sangha, widely known as the “Ketamine Queen,” to 15 years in prison. She was sentenced for her role in supplying drugs to late Friends star Matthew Perry in 2023, which resulted in his death.
Sangha, 42, is a dual US-British national and had pleaded guilty to multiple charges. These charges include the distribution of ketamine resulting in death. The 15-year sentence given to her matched what federal prosecutors had sought, citing the scale of her drug operation and her role in multiple overdose cases.
During the sentencing, Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett noted that Sangha continued to operate her drug distribution network even after she became fully aware of the fatal consequences linked to her supply.
Prosecutors said that her North Hollywood residence was a “drug-selling emporium” that catered to wealthy clients. Authorities recovered ketamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, and Xanax during a raid at her residence. The court also heard that Sangha continued dealing drugs despite knowing about earlier overdose deaths, including that of Cody McLaury in 2019.
Addressing the court before sentencing, Sangha expressed remorse, stating, “These were not mistakes. They were horrible decisions,” and acknowledged that her actions had “shattered people's lives and the lives of their family and friends.”
She also told the judge that she carries her shame “like a jacket,” while her legal team argued that addiction, not Sangha, was ultimately responsible for Perry’s death. Her attorney said, “There was nobody who was going to stop Mr. Perry from doing what he was going to do.”
Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the famous sitcom Friends, was found dead in October 2023 in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report ruled ketamine as the primary cause of his death, with drowning considered a secondary factor.
Though Perry had been legally prescribed ketamine for depression treatment, he sought additional supplies through illegal channels. Investigators revealed that Sangha, along with four others—including doctors and Perry’s assistant—played a role in supplying the drug.
While the doctors did not supply the ketamine that killed Matthew Perry, a judge said they contributed by “continuing to feed his ketamine addiction.” Sangha admitted to supplying Perry dozens of ketamine vials shortly before his death.
The court heard emotional victim impact statements from Perry’s family. His family urged the court to impose the maximum sentence, calling the damage caused “irreversible.” His stepfather, Keith Morrison, said that he and Perry’s mother are left with a “daily, grinding sadness,” adding, “There was a spark to that man I have never seen anywhere else. He should have had another act. Two more acts.”
Sangha is one of five individuals charged in connection with Perry’s death. Two doctors involved in the case received significantly lighter sentences—30 months in prison and eight months of home detention—while others, including Perry’s assistant, are yet to be sentenced.
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