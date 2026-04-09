‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha Sentenced to 15 Years in the Death of Friends Star Matthew Perry aka Chandler

Addressing the court before sentencing, Sangha expressed remorse, stating, “These were not mistakes. They were horrible decisions,” and acknowledged that her actions had “shattered people's lives and the lives of their family and friends.”

She also told the judge that she carries her shame “like a jacket,” while her legal team argued that addiction, not Sangha, was ultimately responsible for Perry’s death. Her attorney said, “There was nobody who was going to stop Mr. Perry from doing what he was going to do.”

Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the famous sitcom Friends, was found dead in October 2023 in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report ruled ketamine as the primary cause of his death, with drowning considered a secondary factor.