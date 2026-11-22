Hollywood lore tells how Stallone wrote the script in just three days after seeing Ali and Wepner’s fight. Stallone later admitted that 90% of this original script was terrible, but the “germ of the idea was there”. He says it took about 25 rewrites to get it right.

When interested producers wanted a famous name to take on the eponymous role, Stallone declined. He was determined to play Rocky.

It was a big risk, since Stallone was broke – so broke he was forced to sell his dog, Butkus, for US$40. But like Rocky he had faith in himself, and persisted until the studio, United Artists, agreed to cast him in the role.

When paid his advance, Stallone was able to buy Butkus back for $15,000. The hound went on to feature in several Rocky films.

Rocky was filmed on a budget of just US$1 million, a small budget for a film, even in those days.

Many of the scenes were shot in public, including those in the famous training montage, in which curious members of the public watch on as Rocky jogs through the streets.

In one unscripted moment, a street seller throws Rocky an orange as he jogs past. This detail adds charm to the scene, instilling the sense of Rocky as the everyday man.

The training montage also doubles as a metaphor for the American dream, which promises that hard work and persistence will lead to success.

Such montages have since become commonplace in sports films, from Karate Kid (1984) to Million Dollar Baby (2004). But Stallone is often credited as having pioneered the format.

Rocky represents a powerful ethos

There has been much discussion about just what Rocky captured in the American psyche that led to its success.

Rocky wasn’t simply a fairytale about the American dream, although this was part of it. The film reflected the neglected working class at a time of growing “ethnic” pride – and local audiences connected with this.

The film’s global success, however, arguably comes down to its core message: recognition of the self.

As film academic Eric Lichtenfeld argues, Rocky is not just training to become a better boxer – he is searching for respect, both internally and externally.

By taking on Apollo Creed, and proving himself to be a worthy opponent, he demonstrates his worth in the world – even if he doesn’t win the final fight.

The appeal of this kind of underdog story transcends cultural boundaries.

It also goes to the heart of sport, as we’ve seen with Olympians like Eddy the Eagle and Eric the Eel.

As Pierre de Courbertin, founder of the Olympics, said: