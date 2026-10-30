A Superhero, a Starfleet Officer and a Career Spanning Over 60 Years: Sir Patrick Stewart Dies at 86

One of Stewart’s oldest friends and co-stars, Sir Ian Murray McKellen, who portrayed the character of Magneto opposite Stewart’s Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. The duo have worked together in multiple films and are known for their timeless bond, both on and off screen. McKellen recalled meeting a young Stewart half a century ago at the Royal Shakespeare Company and then meeting him again on a street in Central London, where Stewart told him about a role he was about to play.

The role ultimately became a major career breakthrough for Stewart: the iconic character of Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987–1994).

Talking about his achievements in both Hollywood and theatre, Ian wrote, “He never forsook his origins, and the proudest achievement of the most respected and beloved actor of his generation on either side of the Atlantic was his appointment as Chancellor of Huddersfield University in Yorkshire.”

McKellen further added that Patrick Stewart’s final performance as an actor will be seen in the much-anticipated Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to hit theatres on December 17, 2026.

From Growing Up in Poverty to Becoming Sir Patrick Stewart, an Icon of Cinema and Theatre

Decades before being knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010, Patrick Stewart was born into a poor family in Mirfield, West Riding of Yorkshire, England, in 1940. He was the youngest of his siblings and was born to Gladys, a textile worker, and Alfred Stewart, who served in the British Army during the Second World War as a regimental sergeant major. Patrick had previously spoken about his father's violent behaviour towards his mother after he returned from the war while suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

His acting career began at the Theatre Royal Bristol in 1959. Over the years, Patrick played multiple characters on television. By 1987, he had already established himself as a critically acclaimed actor. That same year, he became part of the Star Trek series, which eventually proved to be a turning point in his acting career. Stewart made his first appearance as the Marvel Universe character Professor Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, in 2000, alongside his long time friend Ian McKellen.

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