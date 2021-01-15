Friday, January 15, 2021
Home Remedies To Deal With Different Stomach Aches

Tips on how to deal with different stomach aches and home remedies for it

Stomach aches
Stomach aches and abdominal pains. Pixabay

Stomach ache or abdominal pain can be cramped, achy, dull, sharp, or intermittent. The common causes of stomach ache include constipation, diarrhea, acid reflux, lactose intolerance, stress, gas, and bloating.

Nutritionist and Lifestyle Educator, Karishma Chawla shares tips on how to deal with different stomach aches and home remedies for it:

CONSTIPATION

Constipation is caused by lack of dietary fiber, indulging in too many processed foods, dehydration, too much dairy, medications, lack of exercise or movement, lack of routine or a hurried morning, ignoring the urge to defecate, and stress plays a big role. Chronic constipation can lead to gas production, stomach bloating, and ache. Dietary interventions include consuming whole grains such as Dalia, red rice poha, rajgira, and legumes fruits and veggies rich in fiber like dark green leafy veggies, pear, and papaya, drinking plenty of water and other fluids like starting the day with lemon water, and consuming vegetable smoothies.

Lifestyle measures include slowing down the morning ritual, having a routine, set wake up, and sleep time along with some yoga and stretches. Avoid refined foods, deep-fried foods, and high sugar foods. Can experiment with black salt, this may help to relieve gas and bloating and aid digestion. And garlic helps to relieve gas, constipation and treat an infection.

Stomach aches
Few home remedies to try and cure your pain. Pixabay

DIARRHEA

This can be caused by a viral infection, drugs, food allergies, and food sensitivities to name a few. Management of diarrhea includes fluid balance with coconut water, buttermilk, salted rice kanji, lemon sugar salt beverage, or weak tea.

LACTOSE INTOLERANCE:

Individuals with lactose intolerance usually lack the enzyme lactase to digest the lactose in milk leading to stomach cramps and diarrhea. Avoiding milk is beneficial and can substitute milk with almond and coconut milk

GAS AND BLOATING:

This can be a result of food sensitivities, constipation, or indigestion leading to abdominal pain. Manage this by dropping food irritants that cause gas, eating a diet high in fiber, adequate water, chewing food properly. One can also experiment with adding herbs such as turmeric that help to break down food and absorb nutrients and garlic that helps to relieve gas.

ACID REFLUX

It is caused by low stomach acid, magnesium deficiency, certain foods, habits hernia, and eating food too quickly. Relief is found by avoiding foods such as citrus foods, alcohol, spicy foods, peppermint. Practice mindful eating, chew every mouthful 20-30 times and can experiment with aloe juice in the morning and sauf and Kala jeera water before meals to secrete stomach acid.

STRESS

Stress can cause low stomach acid. People with low stomach acid typically experience frequent heartburn, acid reflux, burping, bloating, gas, and even nausea after eating. Home remedies include a glass of warm water and fresh lemon or lime. Squeeze a tablespoon of lemon juice into the water and drink before consuming anything else. You can also try adding 1 tablespoon of raw apple cider vinegar to an 8-ounce glass of warm water and drink it about 15-30 minutes before a meal. Drink this after meals if you experience heartburn. (IANS)

Home Remedies To Deal With Different Stomach Aches

