Sunday, January 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Homes Of Top Republican And Democrat Vandalized
Lead StoryUSA

Homes Of Top Republican And Democrat Vandalized

Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society- McConnell

0
homes
Graffiti on a door of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. VOA

Vandals have targeted the homes of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with graffiti, fake blood, and a pig’s head, U.S. media said. “Were’s [sic] my money,” and “Mitch kills the poor,” was daubed on McConnell’s front door and window in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. media reported.

A pig’s head and fake blood were left outside Pelosi’s San Francisco home on Jan. 2, according to local media Saturday. The houses of the top Republican and Democrat were targeted following the intense debate over a COVID-19 stimulus bailout for Americans. A long-awaited $900 billion pandemic relief package was finally approved Christmas Eve, with the Democrat-led House of Congress approving an increase in aid from $600 to $2,000.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

But the Republican-led Senate has not approved the increase — despite furious calls to do so from President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, McConnell had told reporters: “The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats’ rich friends who don’t need the help.” Kentucky Metro police said the incident occurred around 5 a.m. local time Saturday (1000 GMT) according to local news channel WAS11. It was unclear if anyone was home at the time.

ALSO READ: Reusable Satellite Launch Vehicle In ISRO’s 10-Year Plan

McConnell called the graffiti a “radical tantrum,” and added: “Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society.” In San Francisco, Pelosi’s garage door was sprayed with a crossed-out “$2K,” followed by “Cancel rent!” and “We want everything! The city’s police Special Investigations Division was looking into the incident, NBC News reported.

Previous articleResearchers Discover Antibiotics Combating Antimicrobial Resistance
Next articleNew Drug Delivery To Brain Could Treat Neurological Disorders

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Report: Global App Spending Grew By 35%

NewsGram Desk - 0
Consumers around the globe spent an estimated $407.6 million across Apple's App Store and Google Play, a year-over-year growth of nearly 35 percent from...
Read more
India

The Oldest Functional Temple Of The World- Mundeshwari Temple

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL The Mundeshwari Temple also spelled as Mundesvari temple is situated on an isolated hill at an elevation of 608 feet in Ramgarh...
Read more
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Struggling Days Which Has Given Him Success

NewsGram Desk - 0
Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled his days of struggles and said that it has helped him achieve all the success he has today. Nawazuddin started...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Report: Global App Spending Grew By 35%

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Consumers around the globe spent an estimated $407.6 million across Apple's App Store and Google Play, a year-over-year growth of nearly 35 percent from...
Read more

The Oldest Functional Temple Of The World- Mundeshwari Temple

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL The Mundeshwari Temple also spelled as Mundesvari temple is situated on an isolated hill at an elevation of 608 feet in Ramgarh...
Read more

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Struggling Days Which Has Given Him Success

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled his days of struggles and said that it has helped him achieve all the success he has today. Nawazuddin started...
Read more

Mohan Bhagwat To Release Book on Gandhi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will release a book hailing Mahatma Gandhi as the "biggest Hindu patriot" on the first day of the new year. On...
Read more

New Drug Delivery To Brain Could Treat Neurological Disorders

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has created a nanoparticle platform to facilitate the successful delivery of therapeutic agents to the brain, which could open possibilities...
Read more

Homes Of Top Republican And Democrat Vandalized

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Vandals have targeted the homes of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with graffiti, fake blood, and...
Read more

Researchers Discover Antibiotics Combating Antimicrobial Resistance

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a new class of compounds that combine direct antibiotic killing of pan drug-resistant bacterial pathogens with a simultaneous rapid immune response...
Read more

Some People May Have Autism Without Diagnostic Criteria

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with certain genetic conditions are likely to have significant symptoms of autism such as social and communication difficulties or repetitive behaviors, even if...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada